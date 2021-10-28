Cougars remain calm ahead of big rivalry game against Pacelli

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – This week’s Friday Night Tailgate Game of the Week is the 51st “Battle for the Broocelli Jug”. The annual rivalry game between the Cougars and Vikings has been very one sided recently. Brookstone has won the past 6 games in row. There are some players that have never seen the Broocelli Jug leave their campus. This game comes with some extra pressure because a win on Friday night could determine home field advantage throughout the upcoming playoffs. These Cougars have already dealt with big time games, so they plan to stick to their routine in order to win against the Vikings.



“I mean there’s obviously pressure you know in school and outside of school people are saying don’t lose the streak. But it’s just another game, another rivalry game especially. We just go out there and do our jobs,” said senior lineman Tripp Duncan.



Head coach Blair Harrison knows his team has risen up the occasion earlier this season especially against Whitefield Academy. He hope that can pay off when they take on Pacelli at Diemel Field.



“We’ve played in some big game this year. Some big, tight games. You know we found a way to win those games. We expect this one to be a tight one as well, and hopefully we can come out on top,” said Harrsion.

WRBL News 3’s live coverage for this “Battle for the Broocelli Jug” will kick off at 5 pm Eastern. Of course you can watch full highlights on the PrepZone which starts at 11:15 pm Eastern on News 3.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.