CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Friday Night Hoops

cityofstuart.us
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday Night Hoops is free program offered for boys and...

cityofstuart.us

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

ESU hoops teams kick off season with Late Night at White

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State kicked off the basketball season in style Thursday evening. The ESU men’s and women’s hoops teams hosted “Late Night at White” — an action-packed evening full of three-point shooting and dunk contests, scrimmages and performances from the cheer squad. It also marked the first...
EMPORIA, KS
520sportstalk.com

Check Out Some Hoops For Free Friday and Monday (Nov. 1)

(Tempe, AZ) Sun Devil basketball fans have two chances to check out their teams over the next week as both programs will take part in MoonLIT Madness from 6-6:45 p.m. Friday night (Oct. 29). Both the men’s and women’s teams will make their season debuts and compete in skills, 3-point...
TEMPE, AZ
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week: Laramie Preview

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Laramie (1-7) and Cheyenne Central (1-7) meet in the Wyoming News Now Friday Frenzy Game of the Week. It’s a “win and you’re in” scenario as both teams fight to extend their season into the playoffs. Laramie won its first game of the season...
LARAMIE, WY
wchstv.com

WVU men's hoops to host charity exhibition game against Akron on Friday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia University men’s basketball team will host a charity exhibition game against Akron on Friday with proceeds going to the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+, according to a news...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoops#Game Play
Wicked Local

Falcons prep for undefeated Marblehead Friday night on the road

The Danvers Football Falcons (3-4) faced another elite Northeastern Conference team last Friday night, Oct. 22, when visiting Masconomet (6-1) doubled up the home team, 26-13 at Deering Stadium. The Falcons were coming off of a 34-7 setback at the hands of undefeated Swampscott on the road the previous week,...
MARBLEHEAD, MA
Midland Reporter-Telegram

LEROY: Midland ISD in store for special Friday night

Every Fall Friday is special in Permian Basin, but this Friday could shape up to be one of the best for Midland ISD sports. Not only are Midland High and Legacy playing each other in football and volleyball, but the school district is inducting five of the best athletes to ever walk the halls of Lee and Midland High School into its Hall of Legends.
MIDLAND, TX
14news.com

Thunderbolts set to make home opener Friday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Thunderbolts will lace the skates and take the ice after a year off. They chose not to play last year, but those fans will file into the Ford Center for the home opener Friday night. The team’s played and won two games on the road.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Blade

Bowling Green women's basketball leading scorer Fleming out for season

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University’s women’s basketball team will push forward into the 2021-22 season without its best player. Sophomore point guard Lexi Fleming will miss the entirety of the season after sustaining an undisclosed injury at a team scrimmage on Saturday, head coach Robyn Fralick revealed during Thursday’s Mid-American Conference media day.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WRBI Radio

North and South Decatur girls’ hoops win on opening night

The girls high school basketball season got underway Tuesday and there were a few local teams who tipped off on opening night. North Decatur garnered a 42-30 victory at home over Franklin County. The Chargers jumped out to a 10-1 lead in the first quarter and went on to win by 12. ND saw Madelyn Bohman record 14 points. Madi Allen dialed up 11.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
WGN News

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn suspended 3 games by the NCAA

CHAMPAIGN – After being named the Big Ten’s Preseason Player of the Year last week, Illinois’ top player coming into the 2021-2022 season got some news that was not as good this week. On Monday, the NCAA suspended center Kofi Cockburn for the first three games of this season after he sold basketball gear from […]
ILLINOIS STATE
fantasypros.com

Jalen Green efficiently scores 24 points in loss to Lakers

Jalen Green provided 24 points (9-15 FG, 5-10 3PT, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists, and seven turnovers in Tuesday night’s defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers. Green had a solid performance and scored 18 points in the first half against the Lakers on Tuesday. He cooled off in the second half with 6 points but drained five triples in the game. The rookie point guard is streaky but has been productive on a per-minute basis and has a usage rate of 22% this season. Despite the turnovers, Green is considered a must-roster competitor in all fantasy formats.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy