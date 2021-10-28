Friday Night Hoops

Jalen Green provided 24 points (9-15 FG, 5-10 3PT, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists, and seven turnovers in Tuesday night’s defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers. Green had a solid performance and scored 18 points in the first half against the Lakers on Tuesday. He cooled off in the second half with 6 points but drained five triples in the game. The rookie point guard is streaky but has been productive on a per-minute basis and has a usage rate of 22% this season. Despite the turnovers, Green is considered a must-roster competitor in all fantasy formats.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO