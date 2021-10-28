CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Airbus clings to jet delivery goal despite supply snags

By Tim Hepher
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qCs0K_0cf04mD800

PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) overcame new snags in its global supply chain to maintain a widely watched forecast for 600 jet deliveries this year, pushing its shares higher despite signs of labour shortages as the economy exits COVID-19 "hibernation".

The world's largest planemaker lifted full-year profit and cash targets after profits held up better than expected in the third quarter, and refused to bow to industry critics who have questioned its bullish forecasts for jet production.

Airbus shares opened up around 3%, ignoring a retreat in global stocks after a series of supply chain warnings, before easing back to stand 1% higher.

Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said the recovery towards pre-crisis output levels was under way after 15 months in which the European group kept its foot on the brake to avoid adding to a glut of aircraft during the airline industry's worst crisis.

"We observe labour shortages around the world impacting all sectors," Faury told reporters.

"We are now in the ramp-up and we see all the difficulties of going from a sort of hibernation, and back to business in a world where many commodities and sectors are ramping up again."

Airbus said it was facing some problems in receiving parts on time, leading to rework on jets and contributing to a recent flattening of deliveries, but said none appeared systemic.

"We think these can be managed in the last months of the year," Faury said.

Analysts said that after years of turmoil in aerospace, with Boeing (BA.N) in particular still facing industrial problems, the decision to maintain deliveries provided a boost.

"It's essentially back to 'deliver, make profit, repeat,' said Agency Partners analyst Sash Tusa.

Airbus reported a 19% drop in third-quarter operating profit to 666 million euros ($772.7 million) as revenues slipped 6% to 10.518 billion. It said it was looking for full-year operating profit of 4.5 billion euros and free cashflow of 2.5 billion, up from previous targets of 4 billion and 2 billion respectively.

Analysts were on average expecting operating profit of 623 million euros, based on a company-compiled consensus.

STICKING TO OUTPUT VIEWS

Airbus rounded up its main A320-family production target to 65 a month by summer 2023, carving out some room for slippage in the timetable. In May, it had said it was planning a firm rate of 64 a month by second-quarter 2023.

Airbus insisted it remained on the same overall trajectory. It sees a rebound in air travel demand, especially in the busy A320 category where Boeing's 737 competes.

But it remains locked in a dispute with suppliers and leasing companies over its ambitions to raise rates as high as 75 a month by 2025.

Engine makers and lessors have protested, saying the proposal risks overheating the market and damaging their own businesses, which depend heavily on the life of older planes.

Some in the industry privately accuse Airbus of dumping jets to snatch market share from troubled Boeing - something Airbus denies, saying its output decisions are fully underpinned by demand.

Boeing, whose rates are capped at lower levels as it also recovers from an overlapping safety crisis, implicitly weighed in on Wednesday when Chief Executive Dave Calhoun warned of a "supply-constrained world" from second-half 2022 through 2023.

"We know that there are a lot of views on this but we have our own views, and our own view is that the demand supports rate 75, but we need to look at the supply chain situation," Airbus' Faury said.

He did not say whether Airbus still aimed to reach that level by 2025, but later told analysts: "We are considering 70, 75 moving forward because we see the very strong demand for the 320 moving far away in the second half of the decade".

Sources say the clash between leasing companies or suppliers and Airbus reflects contrasting interests, pushed to boiling point by the crisis. Planemakers make money on new sales rather than relying on older jets to generate repairs and rent.

Lessors step in when times are hard and they fear jets being devalued by overproduction. Some critics accuse them of hoarding future production slots, even when they say there is no demand.

In large-jet programmes, Airbus said it would lift depressed A330 output from two a month to almost three at end-2022. It reiterated it would raise flagship A350 output from five to six a month but delayed this to early 2023 from autumn 2022.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

'Bear of the Pyrenees', former Airbus CEO Jean Pierson dies

PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Jean Pierson, the "Bear of the Pyrenees" who propelled planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) onto the global stage and began its transformation from a loose consortium into a European giant, has died, former colleagues said on Thursday. Pierson died on Wednesday aged 80 in France, they said.
ECONOMY
EETimes.com

Apple Shines Despite Supply Constraints

Apple’s sales hit a record even as overall smartphone shipments fell during the third quarter of this year amid supply shortages. Apple CEO Tim Cook said robust demand fueled record sales totaling $83.4 billion during the iPhone maker’s most recent financial quarter. Revenue soared 29 percent from the same period a year ago despite worsening supply disruptions.
BUSINESS
Flight Global.com

Airbus wrestles to reverse dip in monthly delivery rates

Airbus is striving to restore aircraft delivery rates following a dip in the last couple of months, but believes supply-chain hitches are temporary and its broader ramp-up of aircraft production is under control. The airframer’s monthly delivery figure slipped back to 40 aircraft in August and September, its lowest level...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Calhoun
Person
Guillaume Faury
Reuters

UK's Meggitt says supply snags overshadowing aerospace recovery

(Reuters) -British aircraft parts maker and takeover target Meggitt warned of lower annual revenue and profit on Thursday as supply chain problems and a weak defence market outweigh a recovery in civil aerospace. The company, which supplies wheel and brake systems for military fighter programmes, said raw material and labour...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Blueridgenow.com

Economy grew just 2% last quarter as COVID-19 raged, supply snags slowed deliveries

The U.S. economy slowed substantially in the third quarter amid an armada of obstacles, including a surge in COVID-19 cases, supply chain bottlenecks, rising consumer prices and the fading effects of federal stimulus measures. But with COVID-19 cases now tumbling and vaccinations rising, most economists are branding the weak showing...
RETAIL
Flight Global.com

Boeing’s 777X hitting performance goals, CEO confident in 2023 deliveries

Boeing’s 777-9 is meeting performance expectations and the company still expects to begin delivering the jets in late 2023, despite repeated delays and close scrutiny by regulators. “The airplane is performing well and in-line with our customer commitments,” Boeing chief executive David Calhoun says on 27 October. “We will validate...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbus A320#Airbus A330#Boeing Aircraft#European#Agency Partners
wkzo.com

Puma hikes sales outlook despite supply challenges

BERLIN (Reuters) – German sportswear company Puma increased its 2021 sales outlook on Wednesday even as it cautioned that a coronavirus lockdown in Vietnam, port congestion and container shortages were hurting its supply chain. Third-quarter sales rose a currency-adjusted 20.4% to 1.9 billion euros ($2.21 billion), while operating profit jumped...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

GE backs ‘near-term’ jet output plans at Airbus and Boeing -CEO

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Jet engine maker General Electric Co is aligned with “near-term” plans of both Airbus and Boeing to ramp up production, its Chief Executive Larry Culp said on Tuesday. Culp, however, declined to comment on Airbus’ plan to go beyond an immediate ramp-up and almost double production of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Airbus fends off growing revolt over jet output plans

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) was forced for the second time in as many days to defend sharp increases in production, after one its engine makers said its industrial plans did not match Airbus proposals for a near-twofold increase in the output of A320 jets by 2025. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Airbus rebuffs lessor complaints about plans to lift jet output

PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Airbus has rebuffed calls by aircraft leasing firms to temper plans to almost double production of its best-selling A320 jetliner family, telling them its ambitions are justified by expectations for post-COVID demand, industry sources said. Major lessors have joined engine makers in warning Airbus that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Reuters

Airbus rejects pressure to curb record jet output goal

PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) has rebuffed calls by aircraft leasing companies to temper plans to almost double production of its best-selling A320 jet family, telling them its ambitions are justified by expectations for post-pandemic demand, industry sources said. Major lessors have joined engine makers in warning Airbus...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Airbus executive says output goal based on jet deals

BOGOTA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - A senior Airbus (AIR.PA) official on Monday defended the European planemaker's output goals after it clashed with leasing companies worried about overproduction of jetliners. Airbus hopes to almost double production of its best-selling A320 family as air travel gathers pace following the coronavirus crisis. Critics...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
International Monetary Fund

Longer Delivery Times Reflect Supply Chain Disruptions

Supply chain disruptions have become a major challenge for the global economy since the start of the pandemic. Shutdowns of factories in China in early 2020, lockdowns in several countries across the world, labor shortages, robust demand for tradable goods, disruptions to logistics networks, and capacity constraints have resulted in big increases in freight costs and delivery times.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Volvo Trucks Orders and Deliveries Rise in Q3 Despite Supply Constraints

Sweden's Volvo Group orders and deliveries for heavy-duty trucks in North America rose in Q3, but shortages of microchips and other components caused about two weeks of downtime and will continue to hold down and likely interrupt production for the near future. "We have been restrictive with our order slotting...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Supply snags seen a risk for Spain's EU-funded recovery plan

MADRID, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Labour shortages and supply bottlenecks will likely undermine Spain’s ability to use EU funds to kick-start its construction industry, further threatening the country’s economic recovery from COVID-19, the main building association said. Construction firms are waiting to compete for around 6.8 billion euros ($7.91 billion)...
CONSTRUCTION
MarketWatch

Crocs says it's on track to meet its goals despite supply chain disruptions

Crocs Inc. stock jumped 7.8% in Thursday premarket trading after the shoe company reported third-quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations. Net income totaled $153.5 million, or $2.42 per share, up from $61.9 million, or 91 cents per share last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.47 beat the FactSet consensus of $1.87. Revenue totaled $625.9 million, up from $361.7 million last year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $606.8 million. Crocs says that it was impacted by factory closures in Vietnam due to COVID-19. Still, the company says it's on track to achieve both long- and short-term goals. For full year 2021, Crocs expects revenue to increase between 62% and 65% from $1.386 billion in 2020. The FactSet consensus is for revenue of $2.316 billion, implying a 67.1% increase. For 2022, Crocs forecasts revenue growth of 20% compared to 2021. Crocs stock has soared 116.9% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 20.8% for the period.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

214K+
Followers
233K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy