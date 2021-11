After giving up only 39 points in the second half, the Trail Blazers ran away with a 116-96 win.If the Portland Trail Blazers are serious this time about getting serious on defense, their game Wednesday might have been exhibit A. In a 116-96 win over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies at Moda Center, the Trail Blazers held the Grizzlies to only 39 second-half points to pull away after trailing 57-51 at halftime. In head coach Chauncey Billups' eyes, it was all about focusing on the game plan. But now the challenge is trying to do it night in and night out....

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO