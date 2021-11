It doesn’t seem crazy to think that this West Coast tour might either precede or coincide with the release of the next Earthless album, though one should note as well that it comes just a couple weeks after Nuclear Blast will reissue the band’s first three records, aka the Tee Pee era and then some. Those LPs are landmarks, and Earthless have an influence emanating from their home base in San Diego and spanning across continents to prove it, but the band’s primary impact has always been live, so as much as one looks forward to them following up 2018’s Black Heaven (review here), the fact that they’re set to embark on their first tour in over two years — madness, yes — is only good news as well.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO