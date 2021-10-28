CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity Hall over Manasquan - Girls soccer recap

By Ryan Patti
NJ.com
 7 days ago
Aubrey Scoble netted two goals for Trinity Hall in its 5-2 win against Manasquan in Red Bank. Kaylin McCarthy, Jill DeSio and Grace Child picked up...

NJ.com

NJ.com

