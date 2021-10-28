Trinity Hall over Manasquan - Girls soccer recap
Aubrey Scoble netted two goals for Trinity Hall in its 5-2 win against Manasquan in Red Bank. Kaylin McCarthy, Jill DeSio and Grace Child picked up...www.nj.com
Aubrey Scoble netted two goals for Trinity Hall in its 5-2 win against Manasquan in Red Bank. Kaylin McCarthy, Jill DeSio and Grace Child picked up...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0