Uncertain future for the booksellers of Kabul

By Hoshang Hashimi, Daphne ROUSSEAU
 7 days ago
Abdul Amin Hossaini, a middle-aged bookseller, says business was good before the Taliban took over the Afghan capital /AFP

The problem with this publication, a bookseller in the Afghan capital Kabul explains, is not so much that it's by Michelle Obama, but that she's not wearing a hijab in the cover photo.

The former US first lady's memoir "Becoming" goes back on the stack, ready for a curious reader.

The Islamic fundamentalist Taliban movement seized the city in August and have declared Afghanistan an Islamic Emirate.

They have not yet ordered bookshops shut nor imposed censorship, but a climate of tension prevails and an economic crisis has hit takings.

Near the university, Kabul's book market was once a fashionable haven for the young intellectual crowd, but now around half the stores and stalls are closed.

Others are open, but readers are left in the dark as lights are turned off to save electricity.

Abdul Amin Hossaini, a middle-aged bookseller in a knit pullover and heavy square spectacles, tells AFP that business was good before the fall of the city.

"We had at least 50 customers or books sold a day, now it's almost nothing," he says.

"I was beginning my dream to start a publishing company for children's books," he adds, describing how he was writing books about the lives of his two daughters.

Under the previous Taliban regime between 1996 and 2001, sellers of books they regarded as "profane" were forced to close, and some were ransacked.

In the two months since their return, the movement's fighters have not directly troubled the booksellers of Kabul's Pol-e-Sorkh district, but the fear remains.

One stallholder, who preferred to remain anonymous, told AFP that he had withdrawn the popular works of reformist Iranian theologian Abdolkarim Soroush from sale.

But in Saadat Books, which specialises in English-language texts, the selection is eclectic.

Alongside a dusty copy of Gustave Flaubert's masterpiece "Madame Bovary" there are seedy tales from Los Angeles by the transgressive German-American poet and author Charles Bukowski.

Stacks of science fiction lie alongside works on human evolution by Israeli intellectual Yuval Noah Harari.

"I am very surprised it's still open," admits customer Mustafa Barak, a 23-year-old law student, who comes every week to satisfy his passion for ideas.

"I just want to continue to learn new things, to improve my knowledge, to have an intellectual life," he says.

"We are in this situation because we can't read. Knowledge is what is left to us to try to fight this."

- 'Nothing romantic' -

On this visit he chose a book on personal development, "The Art of Thinking Clearly" by Swiss entrepreneur Rolf Dobelli.

Customer Mustafa Barak, a 23-year-old law student, comes every week to satisfy his passion for ideas /AFP

Kabul's most famous bookshop, the Shah M Book Co, has been nicknamed Afghanistan's "national archive".

Its proprietor since 1974, Shah Muhammad Rais, left for London on a business visa in September, though he intends to return.

But the premises in Kabul remain open, as they did under previous changes in regime.

Rais' story inspired a bestseller by Norwegian writer Asne Seierstad, "The Bookseller of Kabul", but his famous store has so far not attracted the attention of the new Taliban regime.

In the low-ceilinged corridors more than 17,000 titles in English, Dari, Farsi and Pashto recount the history of Afghanistan -- many of them rare treasures, available for online sale.

"We stay open because we are keeping the heritage of the Afghan people, and a way for them to be able to study it," says Suleiman Shah, the manager.

"Even the government doesn't have the archives and books on the country that we have. We are the memory of this country."

A day earlier, two Taliban members in civilian clothes visited for the first time in two decades.

"They were looking for something I didn't have, a religious book," Shah says.

The missing book was the Ya Sin, the 36th Surah that warns of the fate awaiting non-believers and of the limitless power of God to protect the faithful and to promise their resurrection. It is sometimes known as the heart of the Koran.

"They looked quickly around the shop," the manager says of the Taliban's visit. "They stopped at the postcard stand, they wanted to make sure I had nothing romantic."

IN THIS ARTICLE
Country
Afghanistan
TIME

Christian Archaeologists Wanted to Excavate the Biblical Past. They Ended Up Sparking Today's Strife in Jerusalem

When an Israeli court ruled last month that Jews could pray on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem—if it was done quietly—the surprise decision seemed sure to spark yet another round of unrest in a city that in May endured some of its worst violence in years . Palestinians and the governments of Turkey and Egypt immediately condemned a decision that devout Jews hailed as a victory for religious freedom. A judge then quickly reimposed the longstanding prayer ban, narrowly averting an international crisis.
WORLD
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
AFP

Iran's Raisi warns West against 'excessive' nuclear demands

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned Western governments Thursday he would accept no "excessive demands" in nuclear talks set to resume later this month after a five-month gap. Diplomats on Wednesday finally announced the November 29 start date for renewed negotiations after a protracted delay since the June election of Raisi, an ultraconservative. "We will not walk away from the negotiating table, but we will also oppose any excessive demands that would end up harming the interests of the Iranian people," Raisi said. "We will not retreat in any way when it comes to interests of the Iranian people, but will continue our efforts to neutralise the oppressive sanctions and are taking action to have them lifted."
ADVOCACY
AFP

US to cover costs for journalists under legal pressure

The United States will offer funding to help journalists overseas survive frivolous lawsuits meant to silence them, as part of a campaign to support democracy, USAID chief Samantha Power announced Thursday. Power, herself a former reporter, said President Joe Biden's administration was setting up the "Global Defamation Defense Fund" to counter the "crude but effective tactic" increasingly used to silence journalists. "We will offer the coverage to survive defamation claims or deter autocrats and oligarchs from trying to sue them out of business in the first place," she said at Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service. Democracies need to set rules "as autocrats grow savvier in their attempts to control and manipulate people," she said. "We need to help support a free and fair global press to hold leaders to account."
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US journalist detained in Myanmar hit with third charge: lawyer

An American journalist detained for months by Myanmar's junta has been denied bail and hit with a third criminal charge, his lawyer told AFP on Thursday, drawing condemnation from Washington. Danny Fenster, managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, was held in May as he attempted to leave the country. He is on trial for allegedly encouraging dissent against the military and unlawful association, and faces six years in jail if convicted on both counts. At his latest hearing inside Yangon's Insein prison on Wednesday, "he was told another charge was added" for allegedly breaching immigration law, his lawyer Than Zaw Aung told AFP.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Mexican president slams COP26 'hypocrisy'

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Wednesday slammed participants in a major UN climate summit for their "hypocrisy," accusing them of failing to address the root causes of the crisis and pointing to their use of private jets. The world's top business and political figures are gathered in Glasgow this week for COP26, which is aimed at forging an ambitious new climate agreement. But Mexico's leftist leader -- also known as AMLO -- dismissively compared the summit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, known for its eye-watering prices and elite chin-wagging. "These summits resemble those in Davos," said Lopez Obrador -- among the heads of state who chose not to attend COP26 -- describing WEF attendees as "technocrats and neoliberals."
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US Congress ups pressure on Nicaragua ahead of polls

The US Congress on Wednesday approved legislation to sharply increase diplomatic pressure on the government of Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua, who has arrested a slew of leading opponents running against him in elections this weekend. The report came a day after EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell branded Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega a "dictator" staging "fake" elections at the weekend.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

AFP

