Pueblo father outraged after video shows his daughter getting beat up by other students

A Pueblo father says he is deeply disturbed after watching a video that shows his daughter getting beat up by several other middle school students.

Jared Mayo, the father, gave News 5 the video. He said his daughter is the one wearing black pants who appears to try and walk away before being attacked from behind.

He said it happened just after lunch at Roncalli STEM Academy on Tuesday. Mayo said she had to stay in the hospital overnight because of her injuries from the attack.

Mayo believes it could have been prevented because they reported the bullying three weeks ago.

Mayo's daughter is also a special needs student with a learning disability.

"Complete lack of accountability. And it's got to be brought aware. Something has to stop, something has to change before more kids get hurt, or a child dies," said Mayo.

He said all of the students who were fighting to suspended for the week, including his daughter.

Those with School District 60 said they are aware of the video and are investigating the fight. They add that they will move forward with student discipline based on board policy. The Pueblo Police Department is also investigating the incident.

