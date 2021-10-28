CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo father outraged after video shows his daughter getting beat up by other students

By Caitlin Sullivan
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 7 days ago
A Pueblo father says he is deeply disturbed after watching a video that shows his daughter getting beat up by several other middle school students.

Jared Mayo, the father, gave News 5 the video. He said his daughter is the one wearing black pants who appears to try and walk away before being attacked from behind.

He said it happened just after lunch at Roncalli STEM Academy on Tuesday. Mayo said she had to stay in the hospital overnight because of her injuries from the attack.

Mayo believes it could have been prevented because they reported the bullying three weeks ago.

Mayo's daughter is also a special needs student with a learning disability.

"Complete lack of accountability. And it's got to be brought aware. Something has to stop, something has to change before more kids get hurt, or a child dies," said Mayo.

He said all of the students who were fighting to suspended for the week, including his daughter.

Those with School District 60 said they are aware of the video and are investigating the fight. They add that they will move forward with student discipline based on board policy. The Pueblo Police Department is also investigating the incident.
Comments / 14

Ernest Silva
7d ago

this gentleman needs to sue district 60 and the kids that beat her up need to be held accountable for their actions looks like their parents didn't do a good job raising them there's no excuse for this to happen to a special needs girl prayer's for this young girl charges should be filed against the other girls

Reply
12
Harper Olmstead
7d ago

it was 7 against one and my family knows the father personally. those parents must feel real proud that their kids beat up a special needs student.

Reply
8
Trisha Trujillo Fierro
7d ago

D60 needs to change their policy. that little girl should never have been suspended. The girls that did the beating yes suspend them. D60 has a policy that if the child was involved (the one being beaten/abused) then that child also gets suspended. That's what I was told when my son got locked in a closet (at school). he was scared and he broke the door down to get out when they didn't open it. They wanted us to pay for the damages. He was suspended for a week along with the boy that locked him. It's been a long time but we remember that like it was yesterday. We fought the damages, the boys parents paid for the damages. Our prayers are with you.

Reply(1)
6
 

Comments / 0

