1. Amazon Alexa DIY Costume

Alexa has become a virtual family member for many of us who use Amazon's smart home devices (okay, maybe not family, but let's just say she's a household name). After all, she gives us daily wake-up calls, tells us the weather report, and serves as a virtual encyclopedia. With all of that being said, you probably didn't know her birthday is just around the corner —November 6. This year, Amazon's celebrating Alexa's birthday with a slew of solid deals on Alexa-enabled devices. Amazon's Alexa birthday sale includes generous discounts on everything from the Echo devices, home security gadgets, and Kindles.
