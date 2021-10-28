CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airbus raises targets, rejigs near-term production goals

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CQ5yB_0cf01jNu00

PARIS (Reuters) - Europe’s Airbus raised full-year financial targets after a narrower-than-expected dip in third-quarter profits, and stuck to a goal of delivering 600 jetliners this year after driving down costs during the pandemic.

The world’s largest commercial planemaker posted a 19% drop in third-quarter operating profit to 666 million euros ($772.7 million) as revenues slipped 6% to 10.518 billion.

It said it was looking for full-year operating profit of 4.5 billion euros and free cashflow of 2.5 billion, up from previous targets of 4 billion and 2 billion respectively.

Airbus delayed some planned production increases after a week in which several aerospace firms warned of supply shortages but rounded up its main A320-family narrowbody production target to 65 a month by summer 2023, slightly later than planned.

In May, Airbus said it was calling on suppliers to secure a firm rate of 64 a month by second-quarter 2023.

($1 = 0.8619 euros)

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

