CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Valdosta State ready to face West Georgia for the Peach Basket

By Alison Posey
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32n0qs_0cf01bK600

There is nothing like a good rivalry game, and for Valdosta State, there's no bigger rival then West Georgia. Head coach Gary Goff remembers the knock down drag outs when he suited up as a Blazer, and nothing's changed.

"Now obviously this has been a rivalry since I was a player here," he laughed. "I don't have to introduce West Georgia to our team. They know all about them and they've kept up with them all year."

Valdosta State is undefeated and ranked second in the country. West Georgia? Right behind them in third. For the Blazers, they have to focus on the little things, and coach insists, besides the hoopla the media and the fans like to create, it's truly been just a normal week.

"Are we playing a great opponent, probably the best team we've played all season? Absolutely. We're really approaching this week like we have every single week," he said Wednesday. "We want to go out there and perform at a high level every single game. I want the guys to focus on their assignment. They're going to be amped up, they're going to be ready to play, I know that, but let's lock in on us right now and making sure we understand the game plan and execute at a high level."

The battle for the Peach Basket kicks off Saturday at 7:00.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valdosta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Valdosta, GA
Valdosta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
WTXL ABC 27 News

Mike Norvell heeds wisdom from Mickey Andrews as season rolls on

Saturday's game against Clemson didn't go Florida State's way, and a 30 to 20 defeat dealt the Seminoles their fifth loss this season, and snapped a three game win streak. After every loss, head coach Mike Norvell reflects on the growth he's seeing on the field from his team, and growth has been the best way to describe the Seminoles 2021 season.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Georgia#Valdosta State#Blazers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy