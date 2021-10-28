Faith, Love and Applesauce: how one Chiles grad is giving back

Chiles High School graduate Taylor Koegel has quite the story. She was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at three years old. After over two years of treatment, Taylor has stayed cancer free, but she's never forgotten her journey. Now, she's helping others who have gone through what she has.

During her senior year of high school, Koegel launched the F.L.A. Foundation. F.L.A. stands for faith, love, and applesauce, the three things Koegel says helped get her through treatment. Wednesday night, her Alma mater held a benefit soccer game for the Foundation, which makes care packages to give to the pediatric hematology oncology wing at Shands in Gainesville, where Koegel was treated, and she couldn't be more grateful for the communities support.

"I'm very grateful for this response. I didn't know what I was going to get," she said. "Everyone's support has just been so heartwarming and it just shows that the community is so tight knit and everyone has each other's backs and I know a couple people who went through Leukemia treatment at Shands from Tallahassee and their families have already reached out. They're already showing support. It just shows how amazing a community Tallahassee is and I'm so thankful to be from here and I love it here."

Wednesday's game raised over $4600.