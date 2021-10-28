CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick Recap: Blazers blow out Grizzlies 116-96

By Nathan Chester
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grizzlies have their first losing streak of the season. They managed to lead 57-52 at the half, but everything fell apart in the third quarter as Damian Lillard (20 points and 10 assists on the night) finally came alive and began to run the Grizzlies out of the...

There is no denying that JA Morant is one of the most underrates natural athletes in the modern-day NBA. A player who has not only led Memphis Grizzlies season after season, but his loyalty is just another subject not spoken much about. However, the athleticism of the 22-years-old guard has made the most devastating of big men come to their knees. Having already showed what he is capable of, Morant produced another magical play in Nuggets vs Grizzlies.
Recap: Denver Nuggets slip on the road to Memphis Grizzlies

The Denver Nuggets started out their game slow trading buckets with the Memphis Grizzlies before the Grizzlies started to go on a run. Denver eventually was forced to take a timeout when Memphis stretched their lead to 16-7 with 7:37 remaining. Coming out of the timeout, Denver still wasn’t getting many stops on the defensive end, but they had the offense rolling. Memphis ended up taking a timeout of their own with 4:07 remaining in the first quarter as Denver had cut the lead down to three. Out of the timeout, the two sides were trading buckets in the final minutes of the quarter, and Memphis would ultimately maintain that early lead into the quarter break 31-26.
This Grizzlies trade would bring another lethal scorer to Memphis

Before we start this little experiment, let me start by saying this is all potential, and hypothetical, that is the fun in trades. The Memphis Grizzlies don’t need this trade to happen, but it would be very helpful in my opinion. However, there are some cons as well. Looking at...
Quick Recap: Memphis Grizzlies light it up against the Cavaliers for Opening Night Win

REGULAR SEASON BASKETBALL IS BACK. The Memphis Grizzlies faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first home game of the season. Before you roll your eyes because it’s Cleveland ... Ja Morant up against Darius Garland and Collin Sexton, then Jaren Jackson Jr. and Evan Mobley ... that’s fun stuff.
McCollum has 25 Points, Blazers Beat Grizzlies 116-96

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum had 25 points and Damian Lillard added 20, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 116-96 on Wednesday night. Anfernee Simons added 17 points off the bench for the Blazers, who held Ja Morant to 17 points and 10 assists. Morant had averaged 35 points for the Grizzlies through the first three games this season. Desmond Bane had 19 points to lead the Grizzlies, who trailed by as many as 26 points in their second straight loss.
Grizzlies vs. Blazers: Preview, Prediction, and Betting Lines

The Memphis Grizzlies look to ride on Ja Morant’s hot hands anew as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at Moda Center. Check out below BetOnline odds for this game. Game Information. Start time: 10:00 p.m. ET. Location: Moda Center; Portland, Oregon. TV channels: NBA League Pass,...
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers head into tonight’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies after a roller coaster of a start to the season. A rough loss, a spectacularly beautiful win, and then another disappointing loss — the question now is can the Trail Blazers pull it together and start winning consistently? Which team will we see tonight against Memphis?
3rd Quarter Blitz Pushes Blazers Past Grizzlies

The Portland Trail Blazers shook off a lackadaisical first half with a third quarter explosion to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 116-96 on Wednesday night. The victory comes on the heels of a 30-point blowout loss to the Los Angeles Clippers just two days prior, and pushes the team to a 2-2 record on the young season. The Grizzlies were outscored 65-39 in the second half after leading by six at the break.
Jacked Ramsays Pregame Show: Blazers vs Grizzlies

Hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague will get you ready for tonight’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Memphis Grizzlies here at 5 PM PST!. The Grizzlies come in at 2-1 on the season behind the superlative-loaded player and superstar in the making, point guard Ja Morant. Morant leads the league in scoring, working the three-point shot more into his arsenal than before while being this generation’s most explosive guard off the bounce, making for a nightmare scenario for the Trail Blazers’ defense.
Blazers Can’t Bear to Lose Again, Stomp Grizzlies 116-96

The roller-coaster Portland Trail Blazers welcomed Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies to the Moda Center on Wednesday night, trying to even up their season record at 2-2 after alternating frustration-filled losses with a brilliant win in their first three games. The coaster went up and down in the first two quarters, but Portland rocketed to the moon in the third behind a huge offensive push from Damian Lillard. Once they gained momentum, they never looked back, cruising to a 116-96 win.
Postgame Report: Grizzlies drop to 2-2 after 116-96 loss to Trail Blazers

The Memphis Grizzlies were outpaced in a 116-96 loss to the CJ McCollum and the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night at Moda Center. McCollum led the Trail Blazers on a second half scoring barrage finishing with 25 points and six rebounds. Damian Lillard followed with double-double scoring 20 points and 10 assists, while Anfernee Simons poured in 17 points on 5-for-7 shooting from three.
Grizzlies: Contributor score predictions @ tough Portland Trail Blazers

The Memphis Grizzlies lost a heartbreaker at the Los Angeles Lakers a couple of days ago. The game came down to a Ja Morant missed free-throw, which nobody will fault him for. The Grizzly point guard played his heart out, scoring 40 points against one of the most talented teams in the entire league.
Portland Trail Blazers blow out Memphis behind second-half defense

After giving up only 39 points in the second half, the Trail Blazers ran away with a 116-96 win.If the Portland Trail Blazers are serious this time about getting serious on defense, their game Wednesday might have been exhibit A. In a 116-96 win over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies at Moda Center, the Trail Blazers held the Grizzlies to only 39 second-half points to pull away after trailing 57-51 at halftime. In head coach Chauncey Billups' eyes, it was all about focusing on the game plan. But now the challenge is trying to do it night in and night out....
Lakers get front-row seat for Grizzlies’ Ja Morant show

LOS ANGELES — Ja Morant played Staples Center this weekend, a two-night installment for one of the NBA’s flashiest young stars. On Saturday night, the electrifying guard with the 44-inch vertical leap and astounding foot speed – measured at one point last season at 17.2 mph – helped steer his Memphis Grizzlies past Paul George and the Clippers, 120-114.
The Portland Trail Blazers bounce back big time and trounce the Grizzlies

The Portland Trail Blazers looked to bounce back from an embarrassing loss against the Los Angeles Clippers and defend their homecourt against the red hot Ja Morant-led Memphis Grizzlies. Through active defense and patient, surgical offense, Portland redeemed themselves in a major way, downing the Grizzlies, 116-96. The Blazers displayed...
CJ McCollum, Damian Lillard help Blazers rout Grizzlies

CJ McCollum recorded 25 points and six rebounds and Damian Lillard added 20 points and 10 assists to help the Portland Trail Blazers post a 116-96 victory over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. Jusuf Nurkic added 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals and Anfernee Simons scored 17...
3 Trail Blazers positives from impressive win over Grizzlies

Spurred by an utterly dominant second-half performance on both sides of the ball, the Portland Trail Blazers routed the Memphis Grizzlies 116-96 on Wednesday night at Moda Center. Here are four positives from the Blazers’ impressive victory, which moves them to 2-2 for the 2021-22 season. The Entire Second Half.
Report Card: Grizzlies grit aces toughness test

The young Memphis Grizzlies went 2-2 on their early season West Coast road trip. That’s quite an accomplishment for any team considering the opponents - four teams in the Clippers, Lakers, Blazers, and Warriors (last night’s opponent) who all see themselves as playoff contenders. But context remains key when judging these young Grizzlies. They’re the third youngest team in the entire NBA. Their two best players are only 22-years-old. Their oldest players are 28-years-old. Ziaire Williams gets consistent minutes in the rotation for this team - when he played the Los Angeles Lakers last week, he took on “Uncle LeBron” - LeBron James is the father of one of Ziaire’s friends and former teammates.
Quick Recap: Memphis Grizzlies get 2-game home sweep over the Nuggets

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Denver Nuggets had a little rematch tonight in a baseball-like 2-game series at FedExForum. The Grizzlies were looking to build a winning streak, while the Nuggets were looking to avenge Monday night’s loss.
