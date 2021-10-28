Quick Recap: Blazers blow out Grizzlies 116-96

The young Memphis Grizzlies went 2-2 on their early season West Coast road trip. That’s quite an accomplishment for any team considering the opponents - four teams in the Clippers, Lakers, Blazers, and Warriors (last night’s opponent) who all see themselves as playoff contenders. But context remains key when judging these young Grizzlies. They’re the third youngest team in the entire NBA. Their two best players are only 22-years-old. Their oldest players are 28-years-old. Ziaire Williams gets consistent minutes in the rotation for this team - when he played the Los Angeles Lakers last week, he took on “Uncle LeBron” - LeBron James is the father of one of Ziaire’s friends and former teammates.
