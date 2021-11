It's going to be a very wet end to our work week across the Sunshine state as a storm system slides across the state and out into the open waters of the Atlantic. Overnight, an area of low pressure formed in the Gulf of Mexico. This low is intensifying quickly, pushing loads of moisture onshore across Florida, out ahead of the center of circulation. Today, numerous threats are going to set up across the Sunshine State, including the risk of flooding and strong to severe storms.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 HOUR AGO