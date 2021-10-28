CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bandai Namco Pictures Unveils Original 2022 Golf TV Anime Birdie Wing

Cover picture for the articleBandai Namco Pictures unveiled on Thursday a new original golf television anime titled Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- for next year. The company describes the anime as a youth story centering on two young women golfers named Eve...

Butt Detective Anime Gets 13 New Episodes in April 2022

The official website for the Butt Detective (Oshiri Tantei) anime revealed on Saturday that the anime will get 13 more new episodes starting in April 2022. The anime will feature episodes based on the latest stories of the original work, as well as original story episodes. The site also revealed a visual for the new episodes. The site teases that the titular Butt Detective will fall in love in the new story, and that the story will feature new characters.
Yen Press Licenses Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Manga as Digital Simulpub

New chapters will launch simultaneously with the Japanese releases on platforms such as Book Walker Global and Comixology. The adaptation will launch in Kadokawa's Young Ace magazine on November 4. The fantasy novels are set in the Kingdom of Highland, where fairies serve humans, and center on a girl named...
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 11-17

The latest episode of Radiation House 2, the second season live-action series based on Tomohiro Yokomaku and Taishi Mori's Radiation House manga, aired on Fuji TV on Monday, October 11 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 9.8% rating. Title Station Date Time Length. Average. Household Rating. The television ratings...
Toei Animation, Sotsu Unveil Sharedol Franchise's 'Pilot Film'

Toei Animation began streaming the anime "pilot film" for its new IP Sharedol on Monday. Toei Animation's new intellectual property research team PEROs (Prototyping and Experimental Research in Oizumi Studio) and young producers of Sotsu produced the pilot project together. The video features the song "SHA ☆ LA ☆ LA...
Cloverworks Reveals Tokyo 24th Ward Original TV Anime for January 2022 Debut

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure director Naokatsu Tsuda directs anime. CloverWorks announced on Sunday that it is producing a new original television anime series titled Tokyo 24-ku (Tokyo Twenty Fourth Ward) that will debut in January 2022. Naokatsu Tsuda (director of first four JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime seasons, chief director of JoJo's...
TV Asahi Reveals Original Badminton Anime Ryman's Club for January Premiere

Junya Enoki, Shin'ichirō Miki, Kaito Ishikawa, Ryota Ohsaka, Tetsuya Kakihara play corporate badminton players. TV Asahi and LIDEN FILMS announced on Thursday that they are producing an original badminton sports anime titled Ryman's Club that will premiere on Asahi Broadcasting, BS Asahi, and 22 other affiliated channels in January within the NUMAnimation anime programming block.
The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me Teaser Unveiled

The development team over at Supermassive Games has been putting out quite a few horror games into the marketplace. After their incredible success with Until Dawn, the studio opted to keep the same style of gameplay. That’s when they unveiled The Dark Pictures Anthology. As a result, we’ve been getting smaller horror video game titles to enjoy. Today we’re finding out that the season one final for this series has been unveiled. Players will be going through The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me.
Arknights Smartphone Game Gets Animated TV Series by Yostar Pictures

The official Twitter accounts for the Arknights smartphone game announced on Sunday that the game is inspiring an animated television series. Season 1 "Prelude to Dawn" is already in production at Yostar Pictures. Chinese developers Studio Montagne and Hypergryph released the game in China in May 2019, and then Yostar...
Original Anime Film Hula Fulla Dance's Manga Adaptation Ends

Shidō launched the manga in Monthly Comic Alive on January 27. The film's story centers on Hiwa Natsunagi (played by Haruka Fukuhara), a novice at hula dancing who nevertheless takes a job as a hula dancer at the real life Spa Resort Hawaiians hotel. The film shows the relationships between her and her colleagues. The same hotel in Iwaki city, Fukushima was also the setting for the popular 2006 film Hula Girls. Iwaki is also the setting for Gaina's Hulaing Babies anime, which is similarly centered on hula dancing.
The Dawn of the Witch TV Anime Premieres in April 2022

The light novel series is set in the same fantasy world as Kobashiri's (Grimoire of Zero) Zero Kara Hajimeru Mahō no Sho light novel series, now at peace after having endured a conflict between the church and witches for 500 years. However, embers of war still burn in some regions of the world. The story centers on Savil, a hopeless student at the Kingdom of Wenias' College of Magic. Savil has somehow lost all memory of his time before attending the college. The school's headmaster Albus sends him for special training to the southern part of the continent, where persecution against witches runs strong.
Yostar Pictures, Kengo Saitō Reveal Sorairo Utility Anime About Golf

Anime studio Yostar Pictures and its company director Kengo Saitō (animation director for Kiznaiver, Little Witch Academia, SSSS.Dynazenon) announced on Twitter on Monday that the studio is producing an original golf-themed anime titled Sorairo Utility (Sky Blue Utility). Saitō stated Yostar Pictures will announce the staff and cast at a...
Bandai Namco celebrates 1.5 million sales milestone for Tales of Arise

Tales of Arise had a lot riding on its release. From its increase in graphical quality to its larger-than-average marketing push, it was clear that Bandai Namco was gambling on a win. Now, with 1.5 million units shipped and sold digitally, it seems the bet's beginning to pay off in spades.
Mazica Party TV Anime Gets Compilation Film on December 3

"Magic x party"-themed TV anime premiered in Japan on April 4. The official website for the Mazica Party television anime announced on Monday that the anime is getting a compilation film that will open in Japan on December 3. The members of Skypeace, who are performing the show's new opening theme song, will voice guest roles in the film.
Bandai Namco Announces The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me

Bandai Namco Entertainment Officially Announces The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me. Supermassive Games is an independent studio that has released various titles, hitting its major success in Until Dawn while Bandai Namco is a leader in the video game industry with titles such as Naruto, Dragon Ball Z and One Piece under its portfolio. Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco Entertainment have come together once again to bring fans the fourth feature of the Dark Picture Anthology series, The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me. Supermassive Games have seen great success with the series as the The Dark Pictures Anthology takes players on an ominous, scary journey and develops an interesting, uncanny story. The developers are ready to send players back into the world!
Kenji Kamiyama's Original Anime Feature Eien no 831 Reveals Cast

January anime stars Sōma Saitō, M.A.O, Kazuyuki Okitsu. The official website and Twitter account for director Kenji Kamiyama's new anime feature Eien no 831 (The Eternal 831) revealed the main cast on Tuesday. The cast includes:. Sōma Saitō as Suzushirо̄ Asano, who has the "power to stop time" M.A.O as...
The Dawn of the Witch TV Anime Unveils Cast, Staff, Visual

April series stars Shūichirō Umeda, Miho Okasaki, Sayumi Suzushiro, Taku Yashiro. An official website opened on Friday for the television anime adaptation of writer Kakeru Kobashiri's The Dawn of the Witch (Mahōtsukai Reimeiki) light novel series, and it unveiled the cast, staff, and visual. The cast includes:. Shūichirō Umeda as...
Tubi Announces First Original Animated Show THE FREAK BROTHERS

Tubi is entering the world of adult humor animated shows with their new show The Freak Brothers. Based on the cult classic comic series, it will premiere the first two episodes on November 14 and will continue releasing a new episode each week on Sundays. The story focuses on three stoners who smoke some magical weed in 1969 that teleports them and their cat to the year 2020. Starring Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Tiffany Haddish, Adam Devine, Blake Anderson, and Pete Davidson, they have obviously wanted to put some high profile names to this project. Personally, this doesn’t sound super appealing to me, but I’ll check out the trailer for it before I pass judgement. You can catch a trailer for this new series on Fox during their Animation Domination on November 14. You can find out more about the show on their official site here.
HIDIVE Streams Shikizakura Anime's English Dub

Additional voices include John Swasey, Kyle Colby Jones, Genevieve Simmons, Christie Guidry, Cara Nguyen, Crystal Ruiz, Natalie Jones, and Shannon D. Reed. Patrick Marrero is the audio engineer, and Brent Marshall is the mix engineer. Ian Fagen is the translator. Marta Bechtol and Shannon D. Reed are writing the English script.
