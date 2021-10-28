CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsway over Washington Township - Girls soccer recap

By Ryan Patti
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lauren SanFelice produced a hat trick for Kingsway in its 4-0 win over Washington Township in Woolwich Township. Cailon Burlingame had the other goal for Kingsway...

Hackettstown over Wallkill Valley - Girls soccer recap

Raiya Patel and Kayla Kuncken scored for Hackettstown in its 2-0 win against Wallkill Valley in Hackettstown. Julia Flynn and Sadie Willis each recorded an assist for Hackettstown (11-3), which saw Olivia Gebhard make one save in the shutout effort. Jackie Schels compiled 16 saves for Wallkill Valley (2-11-1). The...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
No. 20 Freehold Township over Howell - Boys soccer recap

Josh Hocheiser converted a penalty kick in the 67th minute to lift second-seeded Freehold Township, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a hard-fought 2-1 win over 15th-seeded Howell in the second round of the Shore Conference Tournament in Freehold. Herman Colbert scored off an assist from Logan Mullaney...
HOWELL, NJ
Teaneck over Becton - Boys soccer recap

Nick Rosado accounted for one goal and one assist for Teaneck in its 3-2 win against Becton in East Rutherford. Alex Alvarado and Demarco Darling contributed for Teaneck (2-13) with one goal apiece as Callum Scheider added one assist. Brandon Gjekaj scored and assisted the goal netted by Saif Ahmed...
TEANECK, NJ
Hoboken over Weehawken - Boys soccer recap

Ty Wholf scored and had assist as Hoboken defeated Weehawken, 3-1, in Hoboken. Zachary Feldman and Neftali Figueroa also scored for Hoboken (10-5-1), which tallied 10 shots on goal and led 1-0 at the half. Tobin Harrison and Lucas Sanchez both notched assists in the win as well while Nico Kaplun-Muller made seven saves.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Moorestown over Delran - Girls soccer recap

Katie Bianco and Zoe Lam registered one goal and one assist apiece for Moorestown in its 3-1 victory against Delran in Moorestown. Sydney Parks generated the other goal for Moorestown (6-7-2). Julia Kellerman and Lauren Swafford teamed up on the win in net. Alexandra Kaiafas scored on a pass from...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Princeton over Princeton Day- Boys soccer recap- Mercer County quarterfinal

Nicola Carusone scored twice to lift third-seeded Princeton to a 3-1 win over 14th-seeded Princeton Day in the quarterfinals of the Mercer County Tournament in Princeton. Richard Wegmann added a goal and an assist for Princeton (9-2-2), which advanced to Saturday’s semifinals where it will take on the winner of sixth-seed Steinert and 11th-seed Allentown. Milan Shah scored the lone goal for Princeton Day (7-10).
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Roxbury over Pope John - Boys soccer recap

Nick Castrovinci produced one goal and one assist for Roxbury in its 5-3 win against Pope John in Succasunna. Aiden Metz, Logan Cruz, Alex Visha and Gabe Ruitenberg added one goal apiece for Roxbury (14-2) while Anthony Sansone led the team in assists with two. Brandon Jachera turned away 10 shots between the pipes in the victory.
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Boonton over Pequannock - Boys soccer recap

Emanuele Caltabiano and Rilind Ramadani scored one goal each for Boonton in its 2-1 win over Pequannock in Pompton Plains. Tyler Stark and Besian Zylali added to the box score with one assist each as Tawhed Sherifi registered nine saves for Boonton (5-8-2). Pequannock is now 12-4-1. The N.J. High...
BOONTON, NJ
Gateway over Gloucester Catholic - Boys soccer recap

Caden Avery scored the game’s lone goal to lift Gateway to a 1-0 victory against Gloucester Catholic in Woodbury Heights. John DelOrbe made one save in the shutout for Gateway (11-5-2). Billy Stuski stopped 10 shots for Gloucester Catholic (5-11-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
WOODBURY HEIGHTS, NJ
Emerson Boro over Pascack Valley - Girls soccer recap

Gia Mandile scored twice in the second half to lead Emerson Boro to a 4-3 win over Pascack Valley in Hillsdale. Mandile, who also had an assist, found the back of the net off assists from Bobbi Morton and Emma Worthington. Morton and Worthington scored as well in the first...
HILLSDALE, NJ
Middle Township ties Our Lady of Mercy- Girls soccer recap

Olivia Sgrignioli’s second-half goal helped Middle Township earn a 1-1 tie with Our Lady of Mercy in Middle Township. Gianna Patitucci gave Our Lady of Mercy (6-5-2) the lead in the second half, before Sgrignioli tied it up. Brianna Robinson made six saves for Middle Township (12-2-1), while Elizabeth Giamboy made eight saves for Our Lady of Mercy.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Park Ridge over Hawthorne Christian - Girls soccer recap

Ella Madden posted two goals and two assists for Park Ridge in its 7-0 win against Hawthorne Christian in Hawthorne. Kerry Perez collected one goal and three assists, Anna Francica logged one goal and one assist and Francesca Burke, Erika Stewart and Amanda Cicero turned in the other three goals for Park Ridge (12-5). Allie Shenloogian added an assist as Shea Broderick made one save in the shutout.
PARK RIDGE, NJ
Whippany Park over Madison - Girls soccer recap

Alessandra Middleton had Whippany Park’s only goal as it stopped Madison, 1-0 in Whippany. Katelyn Stitt assisted on the score for the Wildcats (10-4). Jennie Paskert stopped 12 attempts in the shutout. Madison moves to 7-4-1. “The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
MADISON, NJ
Rahway over Roselle Catholic - Boys soccer recap

Jairo Carrillo scored two goals to lead Rahway to a 4-0 win over Roselle Catholic in Rahway. Cesar Cabral and Nicolas Hurtado both scored as well for the Indians (7-7-3), which led 2-0 at the half. James Caputo also tallied two assists for the winners while Jayden Wesley had one.
RAHWAY, NJ
Wallington over Becton - Boys soccer recap

Christian Nowak scored the only goal in the first half and then turned the game over to Samuel Stanko as Wallington went on to defeat Becton, 1-0, in East Rutherford. Stanko stopped all 12 shots he faced to earn the shutout and help Wallington run its record to 13-4. Domenic...
WALLINGTON, NJ
Cherry Hill West ties Northern Burlington - Girls soccer recap

Cherry Hill West tied Northern Burlington in a 0-0 final on Wednesday in Cherry Hill. Abigail Leporati made 10 saves for Cherry Hill West (6-9-2). Samantha Skwarek turned away eight shots for Northern Burlington (9-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Bordentown over Burlington City - Boys soccer recap

Gabe Planas-Borgstrom, Jay Beyers and Patrick Redwood managed one goal and one assist apiece for Bordentown in its 6-0 win over Burlington City in Bordentown. Julien DeLorenzo, Adam Wieczkowski and Connor Fresco rounded out the rest of the scoring for Bordentown (11-9). Mark Holmes added an assist in the victory while Pim Van Hilten and Ethan Beauchemin made two saves each in the shutout.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Seneca over Delsea - Boys soccer recap

Cole Houston scored a goal in each half as Seneca remained hot with a 3-1 win over Delsea in Franklinville. The Golden Eagles (7-10) have won three of their last four games. Houston and Delsea’s Christian Gaetano traded first-half goals as the teams entered the half in a 1-1 tie.
No. 3 Hunterdon Central over Watchung Hills - Boys soccer recap

Nick Riga collected two goals for Hunterdon Central, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 3-0 victory against Watchung Hills in Flemington. Evan Vasquez had the other goal for Hunterdon Central (13-1), which saw Zach Perron, Thomas Shreiber and Adam Cook deliver one assist apiece. Calan Armitage compiled 12 saves in the win.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
