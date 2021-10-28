Kingsway over Washington Township - Girls soccer recap
Lauren SanFelice produced a hat trick for Kingsway in its 4-0 win over Washington Township in Woolwich Township. Cailon Burlingame had the other goal for Kingsway...www.nj.com
Lauren SanFelice produced a hat trick for Kingsway in its 4-0 win over Washington Township in Woolwich Township. Cailon Burlingame had the other goal for Kingsway...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0