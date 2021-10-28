CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian bonds routed as market scents end of RBA yield pledge

By Wayne Cole
Reuters
 7 days ago

SYDNEY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mayhem hit the Australian bond market on Thursday as yields surged to their highest since mid-2019 and futures swung wildly to price in a hike in interest rates as early as May next year.

A torrent of selling carried three-year bond yields to 1.17%, up an eye-watering 39 basis points in just two sessions and the biggest such move since 2009.

Three-year bond futures tumbled 22 ticks to 98.645 while the yield curve bear flattened as investors wagered the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would have to raise rates two years earlier than its current forecast of 2024.

Trading in futures was erratic amid sparse liquidity and widening spreads, but the May contract was implying a cash rate of 0.37% compared to the present 0.1%.

The rout began when the RBA skipped a chance to buy the April 2024 bond that is the linchpin of its yield curve control (YCC) policy, thus threatening to unravel the whole thing.

The RBA has committed to keeping the yield near the 0.1% cash rate, but it shot past 0.2% on Wednesday after inflation surprised on the high side.

Investors were thus stunned when the RBA passed on the chance to buy the bond and quickly took the yield to 0.52%. Last week, the RBA stepped in to buy its April 2024 bond and defend its yield target after an aggressive sell-off.

“The RBA’s silence was deafening for the bond market,” said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at NAB. “The fact it didn’t protest the rise in yields clearly raises doubts about its commitment to YCC and triggered a massive selloff.”

That in turn fuelled market scepticism the RBA could really keep the cash rate at 0.1% all the way to 2024 as it has projected, and piled pressure on the bank to adjust forward guidance at its November policy meeting next week.

Data on Wednesday showed annual core inflation reached 2.1% in the third quarter. The central bank had forecast it would not reach 2% until mid-2023.

David Plank, head of Australian economics at ANZ, argued the RBA would now have to lift its inflation forecasts to 2% or more for the entire period out to the end of 2023.

“If so, its current forward guidance would no longer be tenable, and we would expect it to shift to expecting a rate hike in the second half of 2023,” said Plank. “A change along these lines would likely see the yield target being dropped altogether.”

Plank did note it was still possible the RBA would step in to buy the April 2024 bond on Friday, as it did last week.

“If it does not come in...it will be a clear signal of a change next week,” he added.

With all the action in bond markets, the Australian dollar was largely sidelined at $0.7506, stuck between resistance at $0.7536 and support around $0.7479.

The New Zealand dollar was a shade firmer at $0.7176 , but faced major resistance at the recent four-month top of $0.7219. (Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Related
The Independent

UK interest rates set to rise amid high inflation

The Bank of England is widely expected to raise interest rates Thursday in order to combat rising inflation, a move that is likely to make mortgages and loans more costly.Financial markets think the bank is more likely than not to raise its main interest rate from the record low of 0.1% to 0.25% to rein in surging consumer prices stemming from high energy costs, labor shortages and other factors as the global economy recovers from the pandemic. If the Bank of England does raise rates, it would be the first central bank among the Group of Seven leading economies...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japan household spending falls as virus keeps consumers wary

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Japan's household spending fell in September as consumers remained cautious about COVID-19, heightening the risk that the world's third-largest economy contracted in the third quarter. The data underscored the need for policymakers to shore up domestic consumption as the global supply crunch hits the export-reliant...
BUSINESS
#Rba#Bond Markets#Interest Rates#Inflation#Australian#Ycc#Fx#Nab
International Business Times

Stocks Steady Before Fed Decision On Stimulus

Stock markets steadied and the dollar retreated Wednesday, with investors biding their time ahead of a hotly-anticipated Federal Reserve announcement on tapering its vast stimulus propping up the economy. World oil prices sank as concerns about China tempered demand expectations. "If there is no sign of stress across... markets, it's...
STOCKS
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes RBA Monetary Policy Statement

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, Oil Prices Talking Points. Australian Dollar eyes RBA monetary policy statement. Oil prices continue to drop after OPEC stays on course. AUD/USD may target 50-day SMA if weakness persists. Friday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. Asia-Pacific markets are set to move higher after a rosy Wall Street session overnight....
ECONOMY
Reuters

Aussie dollar softer after RBA drops yield control

SYDNEY, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar fell on Tuesday after the central bank dropped a commitment to keep yields on its April 2024 target bond at 0.1%, signalling an earlier than previously expected rise in cash rates. The move, which also drove gains in short-term bonds and dragged...
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

Sterling, euro gain on dollar after Fed announces taper

HONG KONG (Reuters) – The dollar lost ground on the euro and sterling on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would not rush to raise interest rates even as it began unwinding its pandemic-era stimulus. The Fed, on Wednesday, announced a $15 billion monthly cut to its $120...
CURRENCIES
AFP

BoE eyes first rate rise since 2018 as inflation surges

The Bank of England could this week raise its main interest rate for the first time in more than three years to rein in surging inflation as economies reopen from pandemic lockdowns, analysts say. Economists are predicting that the BoE led by governor Andrew Bailey could hike borrowing costs from a record low of 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent at a regular policy meeting on Thursday. Other central banks across the globe have recently tightened policy to cool soaring prices and still more are considering following suit. Monetary policymakers must also decide whether to taper huge emergency cash stimulus support that has kept economies afloat during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
Reuters

JGB yields fall as Aussie yields steady after RBA scraps curve control

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields dipped on Tuesday as Australian bond yields eased after the country’s central bank decided to scrap its yield curve control (YCC) as expected but otherwise stuck to a dovish stance. Investors looked to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy review on Wednesday,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australian shares end lower after RBA decision; miners, banks drag

* RBA keeps rates at record low, drops yield control. * Insurance Australia down 7% after flagging higher costs (Updates to close) Nov 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Tuesday, dragged down by banking heavyweights and miners, after the central bank abandoned an ultra-low target for bond yields and opened the door for an earlier interest rate hike.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields fall sharp as beaten-down markets bounce back

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields retreated on Tuesday, as markets appeared to win a reprieve from a brutal selloff that has driven borrowing costs sharply higher on expectations for higher inflation and interest rates. Bond yields across the bloc have shot up since European Central...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Breaking: RBA leaves OCR unchanged at 0.10%, abandons yield target

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) board members announced no changes to the official cash rate (OCR), leaving it at a record low of 0.10% during their November monetary policy meeting. The board decided to discontinue the target of 10 basis points for the April 2024 Australian government bond. The...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Forex Today: AUD Falls as RBA Drops Yield Curve Control

The Reserve Bank of Australia left its monetary policies unchanged with the exception of dropping the yield curve control component of its monetary policy, meaning that a more hawkish, somewhat tighter monetary policy will now be applied. Counter-intuitively, the AUD fell following this release. The main US stock index, the...
CURRENCIES
marketpulse.com

Australian dollar slides after RBA

The Australian dollar has posted sharp losses in response to the RBA policy decision earlier on Tuesday. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7463, down 0.78% on the day. The Australian dollar took a tumble after the RBA policy meeting. The markets reacted sharply after the RBA formally abandoned its yield curve control of targeting the April 2024 Australian Commonwealth Government bond at 0.10%. The bank essentially threw in the towel on yield curve control last week, and the yield surged as high as 0.75% last week. The RBA maintained the cash rate at 0.10% for a 12th straight month, and QE purchases of AD 4 billion/week will be kept until at least February 2o22.
BUSINESS
Reuters

