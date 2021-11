The Braves may have won the battle in Game 1, cruising to a 6-2 victory. But if they end up losing this series in close fashion, we may look back on Game 1 as the day they lost the war. Charlie Morton, who has been the ace of Atlanta’s staff for most of the season, broke his fibula in the second inning and removed himself from the game in the third. He will miss the remainder of the season, which is a devastating blow to a Braves rotation that was already thin after losing Huascar Ynoa during the NLCS.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO