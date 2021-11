Just when the Vikings were preparing to get one of the key pieces of their defense back from injury, they lost another one. Such is life in the NFL. Nose tackle Michael Pierce was off to an excellent start to his debut season with the Vikings, recording two sacks in Week 1 and clogging up space in the middle of the defensive line. Then, in Week 4, he aggravated an elbow injury suffered that week in practice, causing him to miss the Vikings' next two games. Armon Watts filled in capably for Pierce as the Vikings won both of those games, but he's not nearly the same caliber of player.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO