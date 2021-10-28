CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brett Favre repays Mississippi welfare funds

Brett Favre paid back the $600,000 to the state of Mississippi, an amount he previously accepted for speeches he never gave.

However, the state auditor is still demanding that the Hall of Fame quarterback pay an additional $228,000 in interest.

Favre was commissioned in 2017 and 2018 to promote a state poverty-fighting initiative, receiving $1.1 million. The State Auditor’s Office reported that he initially gave back $500,000 of the amount, but earlier this month, Favre was asked in a letter to repay the remainder plus interest.

The letter stated, “The sum demanded represents illegal expenditures of public funds made to you or to entities or combines for which you are legally obligated to pay and/or the unlawful dispositions of public property, including public funds, made with you or with entities or combines for which you are legally responsible to pay.

“These illegal expenditures and unlawful dispositions were made when you knew or had reason to know through the exercise of reasonable diligence that the expenditures were illegal and/or the dispositions were unlawful.”

Favre made the $600,000 payment this week.

If he does not repaid the interest amount, the state is prepared to sue him, according to multiple media reports.

–Field Level Media

