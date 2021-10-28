CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

SAVES Spooktacular

cityofpalmdale.org
 7 days ago

Drive-thru Trick or Treat fun for the whole family....

cityofpalmdale.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Palmdale, CA
Lifestyle
City
Palmdale, CA
NBC News

Family outraged by racial makeup of jury in Arbery slaying

Family members of Ahmaud Arbery expressed outrage Thursday after the judge in the trial of three white men accused of killing the Black man said there was nothing he could do about the racial makeup of the jury. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley in Georgia acknowledged Wednesday there “appears to...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive Thru

Comments / 0

Community Policy