The Casper College women's soccer team begins the Region IX Championship on Friday when it hosts Central Wyoming College at Murane Field. In just its second year as a program, the 19th-ranked Thunderbirds (10-4-1, 7-1-1 Region IX) won the conference and will host the Region IX semifinals and championship game next weekend if it defeats the Rustlers. Casper College shut out CWC 3-0 last month in Riverton.

