Exacerbated by pandemic, child care crisis hampers economy

By Josh Boak Associated Press
 7 days ago
After Bryan Kang’s son was born in July, the occupational therapist and his wife, a teacher, started looking for child care in the Los Angeles area. The couple called eight-day care centers: Some didn’t have spots for months; others stopped taking their calls and some never answered at all....

