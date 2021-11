Josh Cavallo has announced he is gay, making the Adelaide United man the only current openly gay soccer player in top tier men's professional soccer. Cavallo, 21, made publicized his coming out in an open letter via social media and in a video posted on his team's official website where he spoke about "living a double life" and "hiding who I truly am" as well as his hopes that being "finally comfortable" will encourage others to do the same.

SOCCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO