The Anza Civic Improvement League is currently accepting nominations for their upcoming board of directors election. For the 2022 election cycle, seven directors will be selected. The four directors receiving the highest number of votes will be given a two-year term, with the three remaining directors assigned one-year terms for the purpose of staggering director appointments. The winners will be announced and seated on the board at the Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, meeting. Members interested in being on the board must be a member in good standing with their dues having been paid by Sept. 1 of this year. Nomination forms for the 2022 board of directors must be returned by Friday, Nov. 5, and will be reviewed to ensure the nominated person is a member in good standing and to ensure they.

ANZA, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO