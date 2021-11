The Londonderry High and Pinkerton Academy volleyball teams posted first-round victories on Thursday night to advance in the Division I state tournament. Londonderry built a 2-0 lead then held off visiting Nashua North, 3-2. The sixth-seeded Lancers, who advanced to play at No. 3 Windham in a quarterfinal on Saturday at 6 p.m., were led by Lexi Small (28 assists, five digs), Kelsey Sanborn (16 kills, six aces, five digs), Laura Haas (11 digs), Madi Saucier (seven kills, three aces) and Bella Elguezabal (seven digs, two aces).

7 DAYS AGO