WVACA creates art scholarship in memoriam

SOUTH BEND — The Raclin School of the Arts at Indiana University South Bend will hold its annual “LOOK! Scholarship Art Sale” from Nov. 3 to 6 at the Art Gallery in the Education and Arts Building, 1002 S. Esther St. The sale features works in a wide range of...
A scholarship fund has been created for Culinary and Hospitality Management students at the Culinary Education Center located in Asbury Park. Last week Chef David Burke and Dr. David Stout for Brookdale Community College Foundation, signed a Memorandum of Agreement to establish the Chef David Burke Scholarship. “I want to...
TAMPA, Fla. — October may be Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but Dolly Monroe Beauty Academy in Tampa found a way to raise awareness all year. The Natasha Morris Memorial Fund at the Dolly Monroe Beauty Academy provides scholarships to help students obtain their beauty license. Recipients will receive full tuition...
With the help of art therapist, the residents depict the woods in collaborative piece. Imagine strolling through the woods and seeing a tree canopy so vast, you can't quite orient the path on which you came. What does that look like?. Art therapist Sharon Evers posed this scenario to residents...
Decorated pairs of underpants hang from wire hangers on the second floor of the Columbia College Chicago Library. The head-turning art piece is titled “Skidmarks” and features different symbols painted on each pair. The piece, by Christopher Shoup, is part of the exhibit, “Bad Art: Kitsch, Camp and Craft,” currently...
OGLESBY – Retired Illinois Valley Community College counselor Kathy Notbohm of Tonica recently created an endowed scholarship through the college Foundation. Notbohm’s $5,000 scholarship will award single parents; preference will be given to survivors of domestic violence. Notbohm retired from full-time counseling at IVCC in 1997 after 28 years. Before...
If you are still scrolling through NOVO looking for a class to fulfill the University’s fine arts requirement, sophomore Graeme Marshall has a recommendation for you: Metal Foundry. “The class is focused on making art pieces by pouring liquid metal into a mold, called a void, and then cooling it,”...
The next “Artists and their Art” program at Aurora Memorial Library will be held on Nov.16, when the featured artist will be Dean Sladek, whose watercolor paintings have been described as “photographs that glow.”. This program will introduce children to Sladek’s life and career, followed by an opportunity to create...
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- On October 21, 2021, Chef David Burke and Dr. David Stout for Brookdale Community College Foundation, signed a Memorandum of Agreement to establish the Chef David Burke Scholarship at the Culinary Education Center in Asbury Park. “I want to thank you for persevering to finally make...
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WJAC) — The Flood City Thunder semi-pro football team in Johnstown is working to help local students. The team hosted a comedy night Saturday, at the Stadium Pub and Grille, with proceeds going to the team’s new 2022 high school senior scholarship fund. The scholarship will be awarded...
NORTH EAST—Cecil College, in partnership with Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride, created a new scholarship to support LGBTQ+ students in Cecil County. Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride, a non-profit organization, advocating for LGBTQ+ people and their families in Cecil and Harford Counties, raised $810 through a GoFundMe for two $500 scholarships, one in Cecil College, one for Harford Community college.
A new scholarship in the name of Carrollton City Schools’ longtime debate coach has been established by the school system’s Education Foundation. Alumni debate students recently established the Richard Bracknell Debate Scholarship to honor Bracknell, the team’s long-time coach. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for...
David Grimes, lecturer emeritus in music, died Oct. 18 at the age of 80. Grimes is remembered as a gentle and passionate educator who launched the classical guitar program in Cal State Fullerton’s Department of Music, building it into a program of distinction in the current School of Music. After...
Dylan Toth is a junior at Illinois State double majoring in family and consumer sciences teacher education and political science. He plans to become a family and consumer sciences teacher while advocating for policy that is beneficial to students and teachers. Toth received the Dr. John T. Goeldi Future Teacher...
MIDDLETOWN — During the month of November, the Art Center at Futures will present the Art from the Heart exhibition and art sale that includes 25 works by adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities at The Buttonwood Tree Performing Arts Center at 605 Main Street. A meet and greet with...
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel Family has started a scholarship foundation in the name of their late son. The Bryce’ston Armani Page Foundation plans to give away at least four $500 scholarships. They’ve partnered with 601 Bully Mafia to host their first fundraiser this Saturday. “We all came together...
Alzheimer’s Association’s Megan Olsen joined us in the studio today to highlight an upcoming event focused on making memories and showcasing unique works of art. For more information visit alz.org/iowa or call the 24/7 helpline at 1-800272-3900.
Over the past year, Nathan Tice, Ph.D., associate professor of chemistry and chair of physical sciences, along with Marie Louden-Hanes, Ph.D., professor emerita of art history, combined forces to create an art and disease course for students at University of Findlay. Scholarship of Diversity, also known as Special Topics in...
When motorists drive under a highway bridge, they can expect to see graffiti. But art students from the Nordonia Hills City School district executed an upgrade, creating a mural under the state Route 82 bridge over I-271. Nordonia schools Superintendent Dr. Joe Clark initiated the idea of students creating a...
Jewelry and metalsmithing students in the New Mexico State University Department of Art will host the 39th Annual Jewelry Sale from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1 in the lobby of the NMSU Follett Bookstore at 1400 E. University Ave. “We invite everyone to support the NMSU...
Comments / 0