A juror in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed early Thursday for making a joke about the shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The juror, identified only as Juror No. 7, was being escorted to his car when he made comments to a court security officer about the number of times a white Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake on Aug. 23, 2020. Blake was left partially paralyzed by the shooting.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO