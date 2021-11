Join us for an afternoon of gaming fun! Designed for both new and experienced players, gamers from their tweens to adults are welcome to be a part of this weekly meetup where we gather to play the Pokemon Card Game. Pokemon has something for everyone, so come out, bring your cards, and be ready to battle it out at your library. Instruction will also be available for those interested in learning how to play, and once you do, you’ll be challenging everyone else in no time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO