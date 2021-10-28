Morningstar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Rave Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) on Thursday reported earnings of $285,000 in its fiscal first quarter. The The Colony, Texas-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. The pizza chain operator posted revenue of $2.6 million in the period.
CAR - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings of $10.74 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 55.7% and the year-ago quarter’s figure by more than 100%. Total revenues of $3 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 7.4% and improved 96% year over year. The top line was backed by increased revenues per day and rise in rental days.
Roku Inc. reported strong profit growth for the third quarter but shares of the connected-television company skidded in after-hours trading Wednesday, after the company forecast a weaker-than-expected holiday quarter due to the impacts of supply-chain disruptions.
Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) rallied 2.75% to $3,477.00 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.42% to 4,680.06 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Amazon.com Inc. closed $296.08 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
