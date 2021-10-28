CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The True Southern Food At The Fried Tater Cafe In Tennessee Is Well Worth The Trip Off The Beaten Path

By Meghan Kraft
 8 days ago

Southern fare enjoyed in the state of Tennessee is perhaps one of life’s greatest, simplest pleasures. You’ll find kind folks dining and serving tables, a great menu that’s well-worth a peek or two, and meals that are slap yo’ mama good. Fried Tater Cafe can be found right in the heart of the Volunteer State, and this small-town eatery boasts big-time flavor. Learn more about it below, and maybe plan your own visit for sometime soon. This is one hot spot you don’t want to skip!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34CCwY_0cezkxqR00
Fried Tater Cafe is a quaint, homey, and classic country restaurant tucked away in Rockvale, Tennessee. It's located in what used to be the Versailles Grocery building, and the meat-and-three eatery pays an homage to its architectural history with country-inspired interior design and the utilization of antiques.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aj772_0cezkxqR00
The building itself was first constructed in 1810, and there's something sweet and truly incomparable when it comes to spending time in a space that has lived numerous lives. As you eat your meal in the homey environment, you can almost envision the families and folks who wandered through the grocery store so many years ago.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01WiwH_0cezkxqR00
Fried Tater Cafe welcomes local musicians and artists, so keep an eye on the events page on the restaurant's official website. We've linked it below, so you can plan dinner AND a show sometime soon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Mt6U_0cezkxqR00
Folks who visit the cafe can't stop talking about how delicious the meals truly are. From a pulled pork sandwich perfectly situated on a toasted bun to a burger matched with french fries, the large portions and casual vibes make this spot an easy choice for lunchtime.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3biJSv_0cezkxqR00
Expect quality Southern meals and comfort food here, friends. This is where you visit when you're hungry for a solid portion of something decadent!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m1pfw_0cezkxqR00
Entrees run the gamut from a patty melt and fries to deluxe grilled cheese and a basket of chicken tenders served with fries. There's also a classic breakfast menu if you'd rather visit before the day begins!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CLWRD_0cezkxqR00
Have you ever been to the Fried Tater Cafe? Are you looking to experience some down-home cooking for yourself? You can visit from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Wednesday to Friday. The eatery is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

You can learn more about the Fried Tater Cafe either by way of its official website or Facebook page . Happy dining!

Looking for something else delicious in Tennessee? These tacos are a dream !

The post The True Southern Food At The Fried Tater Cafe In Tennessee Is Well Worth The Trip Off The Beaten Path appeared first on Only In Your State .

