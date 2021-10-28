The True Southern Food At The Fried Tater Cafe In Tennessee Is Well Worth The Trip Off The Beaten Path

Southern fare enjoyed in the state of Tennessee is perhaps one of life’s greatest, simplest pleasures. You’ll find kind folks dining and serving tables, a great menu that’s well-worth a peek or two, and meals that are slap yo’ mama good. Fried Tater Cafe can be found right in the heart of the Volunteer State, and this small-town eatery boasts big-time flavor. Learn more about it below, and maybe plan your own visit for sometime soon. This is one hot spot you don’t want to skip!

Fried Tater Cafe is a quaint, homey, and classic country restaurant tucked away in Rockvale, Tennessee. It's located in what used to be the Versailles Grocery building, and the meat-and-three eatery pays an homage to its architectural history with country-inspired interior design and the utilization of antiques.The building itself was first constructed in 1810, and there's something sweet and truly incomparable when it comes to spending time in a space that has lived numerous lives. As you eat your meal in the homey environment, you can almost envision the families and folks who wandered through the grocery store so many years ago.Fried Tater Cafe welcomes local musicians and artists, so keep an eye on the events page on the restaurant's official website. We've linked it below, so you can plan dinner AND a show sometime soon.Folks who visit the cafe can't stop talking about how delicious the meals truly are. From a pulled pork sandwich perfectly situated on a toasted bun to a burger matched with french fries, the large portions and casual vibes make this spot an easy choice for lunchtime.Expect quality Southern meals and comfort food here, friends. This is where you visit when you're hungry for a solid portion of something decadent!Entrees run the gamut from a patty melt and fries to deluxe grilled cheese and a basket of chicken tenders served with fries. There's also a classic breakfast menu if you'd rather visit before the day begins!Have you ever been to the Fried Tater Cafe? Are you looking to experience some down-home cooking for yourself? You can visit from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Wednesday to Friday. The eatery is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

You can learn more about the Fried Tater Cafe either by way of its official website or Facebook page . Happy dining!

