CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Xavi the favourite after Barcelona sack Koeman as coach

By OSCAR DEL POZO, KARIM JAAFAR, Tom ALLNUTT
AFP
AFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mTaiu_0cezkv4z00
All over: Ronald Koeman during his final match in charge as Barcelona coach, a 1-0 loss at Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday /AFP

Ronald Koeman has been sacked as Barcelona coach after a torrid 14 months, with legendary midfielder Xavi Hernandez the strong favourite to replace him.

The 58-year-old Dutchman was dismissed after a 1-0 defeat by Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday left the Spanish giants sitting ninth in La Liga.

Barca have won only two of their last seven league games under Koeman, a run that included losing to Real Madrid in Sunday's Clasico at Camp Nou.

A poor start to the season has raised the possibility of the team failing to qualify for next season's Champions League, which would have enormous consequences for the club's already dire financial situation.

Xavi, who is currently in charge of Qatari club Al Sadd, is considered Koeman's most likely successor and would be a hugely popular choice with the Barca fans given his glittering playing career there.

There is also the belief that the 41-year-old would instil an attractive style similar to the one played by Barcelona under Pep Guardiola.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ALJPn_0cezkv4z00
Xavi, who is coaching in Qatar, is the favourite to take over from Koeman /AFP

River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo and Ajax's Erik ten Hag have also been linked with the post but might be reluctant to leave their jobs mid-season.

Barcelona B coach Sergi Barjuan could take charge of the first team on an interim basis, with games against Alaves, Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League and Celta Vigo to come before the next international break.

A club statement released after midnight Wednesday in Spain confirmed the axing of Koeman, who also previously managed Everton and the Netherlands and had been under fierce pressure.

"The president of the club, Joan Laporta, informed him of the decision after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano," the statement said.

"Ronald Koeman will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday at the Ciutat Esportiva (training ground)."

- Heavy debt -

Koeman spent six years at Barcelona as a player and is considered a club legend after scoring the winning goal in the 1992 European Cup final against Sampdoria.

He was appointed coach by Barca's previous president Josep Maria Bartomeu in August 2020 and enjoyed some success in his first season, winning the Copa del Rey and bringing a disillusioned Lionel Messi back onside.

But a disappointing finish in La Liga and a convincing defeat by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16 cast doubt over Koeman's ability to navigate the biggest games, a criticism that was aimed at him again last weekend following the loss to Real Madrid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aOQKz_0cezkv4z00
Defeat against Rayo Vallecano was the final straw for Barcelona bosses /AFP

Laporta was re-elected as president in March and while he allowed Koeman to continue as coach, there was never much trust between the pair.

Laporta told Koeman in the summer he wanted two weeks to look for a replacement while Koeman reacted badly last month to Laporta suggesting coaches do not have all the power.

"He spoke too much," Koeman said.

No replacement was found or could be persuaded to take over, perhaps in part because of Barcelona's perilous financial problems.

The club is 1.35 billion euros in debt and had to watch Messi join PSG in August after failing to renew the Argentine's contract.

Other key players like Antoine Griezmann also departed without being adequately replaced as Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay both arrived on free transfers and Luuk de Jong came from Sevilla on loan.

"In recent years other clubs have strengthened every season and we haven't," said Koeman after his last game in charge against Rayo.

- Honest approach -

Youngsters like Pedri, Gavi, Nico Gonzalez, Sergino Dest and Ronald Araujo have all benefited from Koeman's faith, but more established players have suffered a drop in form.

Koeman's honest approach was largely accepted and even appreciated last season, but his downbeat assessment of his squad this term was seen by many as counter-productive and not befitting of a Barcelona coach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1efSFP_0cezkv4z00
Young midfielder Gavi has been a rare plus point for Barca this season /AFP

There was criticism of Koeman's style of play, which became increasingly direct, while the board were reportedly irritated by his straying from the club's traditions of playing 4-3-3.

But results were the key factor, as consecutive 3-0 defeats by Bayern Munich and Benfica in the Champions League were followed by losses against Atletico and Real Madrid in the league.

Laporta said before the international break that Koeman "deserved the benefit of the doubt", moving to end speculation that he would lose his job after the defeat by Atletico earlier this month.

But faced with an early exit in the Champions League and the possibility of failing to make the top four in La Liga, Laporta decided to act.

Comments / 0

Related
goal.com

Is Salah Africa's greatest Premier League player ever?

Having eclipsed Drogba's goal record, it is worth considering the Egyptian's place in the PL's African football pantheon and what makes him so unique. Despite standing at only 5ft 9in, Salah has never been one to require protection or coddling. Instead, over the course of his four years at Liverpool,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Koeman
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Joan Laporta
Person
Marcelo Gallardo
Person
Xavi
The Independent

Paul Scholes concerned by ‘messy’ Manchester United performance against Atalanta

Manchester United’s “messy” performance in the 2-2 Champions League draw against Atalanta is a “worry” ahead of Saturday’s derby against Manchester City, Paul Scholes has warned. Just two weeks after Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late header to beat Atalanta at Old Trafford, the Portuguese scored a crucial late equaliser in Bergamo as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side salvaged a point. Scholes voiced similar concerns despite Ronaldo’s late winner two weeks ago, only to be vindicated when United were thrashed 5-0 by Liverpool in the Premier League four days later. And the former Manchester United midfielder urged further caution despite Ronaldo’s latest...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jamie Carragher claims Cristiano Ronaldo 'won't take Manchester United closer to the title or the Champions League' and stresses concerns over Portugal star's pressing aren't new as Jose Mourinho had to 'hide' him in big games at Real Madrid

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo won't be able to get Manchester United closer to winning the Premier League or Champions League. There is little doubt about Ronaldo's goalscoring credentials - he has already scored six goals in nine appearances for United since rejoining the cub. However, concerns have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Malmo vs Chelsea: Five things we learned as Hakim Ziyech’s strike earns narrow Champions League win

Chelsea were made to work for a narrow victory over Malmo in the Champions League.Hakim Ziyech’s strike in the second half proved decisive as Thomas Tuchel’s side secured a 1-0 win in Sweden.The Blues had plenty of opportunities to win by a far greater scoreline, however, with Kai Havertz missing two clear chances when being played through on goal in either half.Despite a late flurry of pressure from the hosts, Edouard Mendy was untroubled in the Chelsea goal as the European champions kept another clean sheet.Here are five things we learned from the group stage fixture.Chelsea frustrated in front of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Real Madrid#Spanish#Qatari#Koeman Afp River Plate#Ajax#The Champions League#Everton
The Independent

‘Not a school trip’: Philippe Clement insists Club Brugge ‘will fight really hard’ to shock Man City

Club Brugge coach Philippe Clement insists his side are not on a school trip as they prepare to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.The Belgian side, thrashed 5-1 by City a fortnight ago, face a tough task in Wednesday’s return Champions League Group A fixture at the Etihad Stadium.Despite that last result, Brugge still have a healthy four points from their three games so far and Clement is adamant his side are not in England for the ride.“I never start from a scenario thinking we cannot get any points,” said Clement at his pre-match press conference. “That is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte to Tottenham is another sliding doors moment for Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

What a difference a week makes. Seven days ago, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was hanging onto his job after hours of deliberation among Old Trafford’s key decision-makers resulted in a stay of execution. Solskjaer would remain in place even though, as senior United sources admitted, he had plenty of work to do to turn the season around. By the time that lukewarm show of support arrived late on Monday evening, Antonio Conte’s interest in the role was already no secret.Then, Manchester United beat Tottenham. Conte is now set to replace not Solskjaer but Nuno Espirito Santo, dismissed just 124 days...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte vows to ‘do everything’ to deserve the Tottenham fans’ support

Antonio Conte has vowed to “do everything” to deserve the fans’ support after becoming Tottenham’s new head coach.The Italian was appointed as Nuno Espirito Santo’s successor on Tuesday, signing an initial 18-month contract, with the option of an extra year.Conte, who won the Premier League title with Chelsea in 2016-17 ahead of Spurs, had been out of work since leaving Inter Milan at the end of last summer, having just won the Scudetto.He observed training on Tuesday afternoon and should be in charge of Thursday’s Europa Conference League match with Vitesse Arnhem, providing his work permit comes through in time.The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Qatar
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Country
Netherlands
The Independent

Hakim Ziyech eager to kick on and establish himself at Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech believes he can still become an integral player for Chelsea despite struggling to find consistency since his move to west London.The Morocco international grabbed the only goal of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Malmo to earn the holders a 1-0 win in Sweden.It was Ziyech’s second goal of the campaign and first since he sustained a shoulder injury in the Uefa Super Cup against Villarreal in August. Injuries have blighted his time at Stamford Bridge so far but the 28-year-old has not lost belief.“Yeah, I am trying to be important for the team, with goals and assists,” the former...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Washington Post

Wijnaldum scores 2 as PSG draws at Leipzig in Champs League

LEIPZIG, Germany — Two goals from Georginio Wijnaldum weren’t enough for Paris Saint-Germain to beat Leipzig as the German club salvaged a 2-2 draw with a stoppage-time penalty in the Champions League on Wednesday. PSG was on course for a win to go top of Group A ahead of Manchester...
UEFA
AFP

AFP

27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy