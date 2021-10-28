Episode 37: Retro Halloween

It’s getting spooky out here, Phillerinos! Join us at DiDonato’s Family Fun Center’s All-A-Boo Trick-or-Treat Train as we “phill” your weekend with haunting tales from all over the Delaware Valley. We kick the episode off with Banshee – An Appalachian Horror Musical created by local playwright Macah Coates that is destined for Broadway! And after that…do you think you know Eastern State Penitentiary? Think again! To celebrate their 30th Anniversary, they’ve completely REVAMPED their Halloween event. Now it’s called Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary and features 15 attractions for both scare-chasers and scaredy-cats. We’re also taking a deeper dive into our favorite of the 15 attractions: The Speakeasy at Al Capone’s Cell. Then we’re heading into Jersey to learn about victorian mourning in Gloucester County Historical Society’s new exhibit: Good Grief! And for all of you fans of horror films, you can’t miss Padraic Maroney‘s new book It All Began with a Scream, which gives readers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the SCREAM movies – including over 30 interviews with cast members, producers, and crew.

