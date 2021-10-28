Lost Bear Roaming Backyards, School, Streets Gives SoCal Community A Scare

DENVER (CBS4) – There’s a new member of Denver Police Department, and her name is Shelby — a 15-month-old Black English Labrador Retriever.
Shelby is also a therapy dog — American Kennel Club certified — who will accompany Officer Teresa Gillian, as they try to make positive connections in the community.
“It’s just a great out-of-the-box way to do community outreach, and it really breaks down a lot of barriers that, without her, I don’t know if I could do it by myself,” Gillian said.
(credit: Denver Police)
The pair will visit schools, meet with neighbors and attend meetings and community events, as well...
