Lost Bear Roaming Backyards, School, Streets Gives SoCal Community A Scare

SAN RAMON (KPIX) — Some friendships make a lasting impression. On Thursday, a little boy who faithfully waits each week for a pal to pull up at his San Ramon driveway had a last meeting with his unusual buddy. We all know the deal on trash day. The key is to get the trash cans out to the street in time for the garbage pick-up. For most of us, it’s a chore but, for one little boy who lives in San Ramon, trash day is filled with excitement and anticipation. Every Tuesday for the past two years, five-year-old Finn Maier would listen...

SAN RAMON, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO