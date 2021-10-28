CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookstone seniors excited to lead Lady Cougars into home town playoffs

By Rex Castillo
 7 days ago

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Brookstone softball team has punched their ticket to the Elite 8 round of the GHSA State Championship Tournament. Unlike last season, the Brookstone Lady Cougars don’t have a long road trip to play this game. Brookstone will take on Tattnall Square Academy at South Commons right here in Columbus, Georgia. There are only four seniors on this team, and this group is so proud to lead this team into South Commons.


“To be seniors and leaders on the team at the time, it makes it a little bit more special. It’s like you have all these people looking up to you and looking to you for leadership. Then you have that leadership and we’ve made it to the Elite 8,” said senior Kelsey Long.


Long is also new record holder for home runs in a season at Brookstone.
This journey to South Commons also brings back fond memories for players like senior Molly Gayles. However she’s ready to write her own legacy.

“It’s really special to me because my older sister she won a State Championship with CHS. So growing up I was down there all the time. So it’s just even cooler to be there,” said senior 3rd baseman and pitcher Molly Gayles.


Game plans can be complex and detailed. Some seniors say it’s a simple formula, play your hearts out.
“I think the recipe to winning it all is just all of us giving our all for the next few games. Especially for us seniors. This is our last time playing. This will be it for us before we go to college and we go off to study or play softball,” said Liza Hollingsworth.


Brookstone’s playoff game against Tattnall Square is set for 2 pm Eastern at South Commons.

