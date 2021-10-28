CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metroid Dread demo released on the Switch eShop

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough it’s been out for a couple of weeks, Nintendo has just launched a demo for Metroid Dread on the Switch eShop that lets users experience the beginning parts of the game. It can be downloaded directly through the store page or...

nintendoeverything.com

Comments / 0

thefandomentals.com

Metroid Dread Revived the Franchise, But Should You Buy It?

When was announced, well, let’s just say I was jumping onto the hype train before the first trailer even finished. I am a huge, lifelong Metroid fan who has played and beaten every main game in the series and their remakes, usually more than once. One of the few lasting early childhood memories in my goldfish brain is of playing Metroid II on my uncle’s Game Boy. 19 years have passed since Metroid Fusion released, the last new entry in the 2D mainline series. 11 years have passed since Other M gave us our last new story content, period.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Metroid Dread receives update fixing progression bug

Nintendo has released an update that promised to fix the bug that was causing Metroid Dread to crash. The bug was found by multiple players last week, where if you placed a marker on a specific door on the map screen, then destroyed that door, the game would forcefully quit.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Metroid Dread 1.01 Patch Notes Explained

After releasing earlier this month, Metroid Dread has received a major update in its' 1.01 patch. Within the launch patch, there was a huge bug that shipped along with the game which could have players encounter a crash point that would not allow players to progress past. This bug was thankfully fixed in this new patch. Here are the 1.01 patch notes for Metroid Dread.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Grab Metroid Dread and Merchandise

Metroid Dread has been available for Nintendo Switch for a few days now and today should be your chance to a copy of the game plus merchandise to win!. In Metroid Dread, Samus Aran (not alone) has to deal with the dangerous EMMI. But what is actually hidden behind this very sympathetic abbreviation? At least not sympathetic creatures.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

'Metroid Dread' patch ends game-crashing bug

the latest iteration in Nintendo’s long-running franchise, was released at the beginning of this month to much anticipation. While Dread has received generally favorable reviews, some players have run into a bug that can materialize towards the end of the game, resulting in the whole thing crashing and an error message that reads: "software was closed because an error occurred." Thankfully, Nintendo just released a fix.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Japan: Nintendo Switch family sells 72,944 units, Metroid Dread at No.2

The latest Japanese boxed software and hardware charts have arrived, thanks to the team at Famitsu. The best-selling video game this week is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba which opened at a decent 94,849 copies sold on PlayStation 4 and 20,187 copies sold on PlayStation 5 and was followed by Metroid Dread which shifted an extra 22,22 on Switch for the week of 11th October, 2021 to 17th October, 2021. The Nintendo Switch family of systems were the best-sellers this week shifting a combined 72,944 units across all three models. While the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S systems remain supply constrained the world over, the Xbox Series S shifted a respectable 3,553 beating both the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition and the PlayStation 4 this week. Here’s the best-sellers in Japan:
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

You can now try Metroid Dread for free

Developer MercurySteam could hardly save himself from praise in recent days. turned out to be as good as the fans had hoped. The press also received mostly positive reactions. The downside was the coverage of the incomplete credits. At least you can convince yourself of the quality of the game...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Metroid Dread: How to get Ice Missiles early

There are a bunch of speedrunning techniques in Metroid Dread, which allow you skip the first EMMI and get some power-ups like Bombs earlier than usual. In fact, some of these techniques were anticipated Nintendo, and the aforementioned early Bombs can be used to insta-kill Kraid when you reach that boss fight.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Japanese Charts: Metroid Dread Slips Down To Second, Switch OLED Leads Hardware Listings

Famitsu's Japanese chart figures are now in for the week ending 17th October, revealing that. has fallen to second place in its second week on sale. The game sold another 22,221 physical copies in the region this week, but that was no match for the incoming Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles which sold more than 100,000 copies across PS4 and PS5. Dread did, however, fend off the threat of several other newcomers, including Bandai Namco's Back 4 Blood.
VIDEO GAMES
Paste Magazine

Five Games to Play After Metroid Dread

I played through all four mainline Metroid titles leading up to. this past summer. What initially seemed like too much game for the allotted time ended up teaching me two important lessons. First off, you’re never really stuck. Usually the way forward is staring you in the face, just waiting for a stray blast or well placed bomb to reveal it. Secondly, these games aren’t all that long. A lot of their length in the ‘80s and ‘90s owed to having an unhelpful map or no map at all. But nothing else quite scratches that itch of moving forward to find a new ability that changes the way you move through the world, or doubles the number of locked doors you can open. Whatever I gained in picking up the homages and callbacks to previous Metroid games was coupled with the fear that this was the end of the line. Luckily, as it turns out, this world is full of game developers who played and learned those same lessons I did. Here are some more games that capture that Metroid feel.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Metroid Dread laid the groundwork for a perfect Metroid Fusion remake

Following the remakes of the first two Metroid titles, 2004’s Zero Mission and 2017’s Samus Returns, Super Metroid seems like it would be a perfect choice for the third remake, should Nintendo have an interest in pursuing another one after Metroid Dread. After all, it’s the next 2D entry in line for a makeover, and it’s arguably the most iconic and beloved installment in the entire franchise. However, 2002’s Metroid Fusion has some strikingly unusual structure and ideas that Dread subsequently altered and expanded upon, and applying that evolution of design back to Fusion could make for a perfect remake opportunity.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Is Metroid Dread better than Super Metroid?

It’s been more than two weeks since the launch of Metroid Dread, and while the hype has settled down a little, I imagine that now’s a good time to analyze the game in a more grounded perspective. I decided to put Dread to the ultimate test: is it better than Super Metroid? It made sense to think about them in this way since Super Metroid is still the most acclaimed entry in the series and it is often used as a reference for a good Metroid game.
VIDEO GAMES

