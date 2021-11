Candy might be bad for your kids’ teeth, but it doesn’t have to be bad for their brains! Once parents pilfer a few favorite selections from their kid’s Halloween candy haul, the upside to having a giant stash of treats in the house is limited. Between negotiating portion sizes and living with kids who are short-circuiting from too much sugar and red food dye, the Halloween candy haul can be a pain. But, as educator, researcher, and author Dr. Deanna McLennan reminds parents, the sweet bounty poured from those orange plastic pumpkin buckets, can serve as a fun way to teach kids some mathematical concepts.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO