In honor of Veterans Day and veterans remembrance, the Johnstown Scheels is doing something truly extraordinary, and it originated from one of their own employees. David Brown, a USMC Veteran and the Reloading Manager at Scheels, started designing what would become the Wall of Remembrance over ten years ago as a way to chase a dream and passion of his and his wife Jenn's.

JOHNSTOWN, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO