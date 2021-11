A federal jury has awarded a former hospital executive $10 million after he alleged he was fired from his job because he is a white man. David Duvall sued the North Carolina-based hospital system Novant Health, Inc., in 2019 after he said that the company fired him from his role as senior vice president of marketing and communications "without warning and without explanation" because of his race and sex, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO