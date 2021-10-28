16th Region volleyball semis: Lions keep pressing, sweep Rowan

LLOYD Boyd County coach Katee Neltner looks for any opportunity to grab her club’s attention.

The rest of the 16th Region is fully aware of the Lions’ hitting ability.

Boyd County totaled 34 kills in its region semifinal match against Rowan County on Wednesday night. Taylor Bartrum led the way with 14 kills, unofficially, and Emma Sparks added eight in a 3-0 (25-19, 25-9, 25-16) sweep at the Greenhouse.

Neltner chooses to discuss the game plan and strategy in the locker room before a match and between sets. Regardless of the stage, the fifth-year coach finds it an effective way to get her point across to the team.

“We started doing that in our house,” Neltner said. “It’s just a chance to refocus. Sometimes we get distracted and there are some outside factors. I can take two timeouts per set, but you still are in the midst of everyone. We go back and have a chat. Sometimes it’s friendly and sometimes it’s not. We always come back ready to go.”

It was Boyd County’s first postseason victory over Rowan County during Neltner’s tenure. The Lions advance to their third region tournament final in the last four years, just five seasons removed from an 0-28 campaign before Neltner arrived in Cannonsburg.

“Our main thing today was never count (Rowan County) out,” Neltner said. “We wanted to come out and win a set, then never let up. Rowan County always has a solid program, and they are athletic. You never count them out, especially a team that has consistently whipped out tails in the postseason.”

Bartrum accounted for seven kills in the opening set as Boyd County jumped out to a 10-2 lead. The Valkyries fought back to close the gap to two points late in the frame.

The Lions quelled the Rowan County surge and collected five straight points at the net, four by successful spikes by the formidable front line, to claim the opening set, 25-19.

“We can always prepare because every game is streamed,” Rowan County co-coach Dusty Coyle said. “I’ve seen a fair share of (Boyd County’s) footage. It wasn’t their hard hitting that surprised us. We just weren’t fast enough. Their offense is quick, and you just have to keep up.

“There are some nights that just aren’t there for you,” he added. “It was apparent from the get-go that it wasn’t going to be an easy night for us. It was concerning ourselves, not what was going on across from us.”

Morgan Lewis and Sparks each put the ball down to spark the Lions’ offensive attack in Set 2. Boyd County grabbed an 8-2 advantage. Rowan County could not find a rhythm and the errors started to pile up.

The Lions have not lost on the court this season, compiling 32 wins, and they hope to add a few more to the total. The only setback came on a COVID-19 cancellation early in the season.

Neltner said her team doesn’t feel any pressure and continues to shine in the spotlight. Boyd County (32-1) and its heavy hitters don’t mind applying the pressure to opposing defenses.

“We just have fun with it,” Neltner said. “We don’t think of it as pressure. We have never really hit on it. We are such a skilled team. They always bring the attitude and the work ethic. As an athlete, you always want that competitive nature. I think our girls thrive on that. At Boyd County, if you want to be an athlete, we really push that you want the pressure.”

Rowan County (20-17) opened the third set with its first lead of the contest. The 2-0 margin was short-lived as the Lions rattled off 10 straight points and never looked back.

Bartrum asserted herself during the spurt. She found success with the tip ball and hitting through the double block.

“Taylor is a consistent force,” Neltner said. “It’s great when you can always consistently count on someone. Especially when our passing isn’t top-notch, our setter knows she can push it out to Taylor, and she will get the job done. We couldn’t run our offense without Lyndsey Ekers. She has performed consistently at libero. She and the back row give us the opportunity to run it any place.”

Layla Brown distributed 27 assists. Lewis added seven kills and Audrey Biggs tallied three more.

Bailey Brashear recorded six kills in her final high school match. The senior leaves an indelible mark on the Valkyries program.

“Any program in the state will pick Bailey,” Coyle said. “She is a huge asset for us. It will hurt to lose her. Tomorrow, we start a new season, and we will use the offseason to get everyone up to speed.”

Madison Roar had 13 assists for Rowan County.

