Weather Webcast with Tom Wachs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s another chilly start to the day with temperatures in the mid to low 20s for lows. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center I’m sure this isn’t the coldest morning we will see this month with more than 3 weeks left, but temperatures are set to rebound as soon as this weekend. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Highs this weekend are expected to be in the 50s, even with chilly starts to the day both days. Monday and Tuesday highs should hit the 60s! Our next chance for rain comes on Tuesday night (slim) into Wednesday (scattered). Almost everyone sees rain on Wednesday. I think everyone does see rain on Thursday. Looking ahead, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center says we have a strong chance for being wetter than normal for the rest of the month. While model data isn’t consistent right now, most data that I am seeing shows a pretty active week of rain (and some snow) beginning Wednesday of next week and going through next Friday. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO