Weather Webcast with Tom Wachs

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — It was a rather chilly start to the day this Thursday, and more cool days are yet to come. There is one fly in the ointment, and that comes with a coastal system well offshore. It produces clouds overnight, which holds temperatures a few degrees milder...
CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be clear and chilly to start Friday with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Friday afternoon will be sunny, breezy and a little milder with highs in the low 50s. Breezy southerly winds continue this weekend allowing for warming temperatures: mid-50s on Saturday and low 60s on Sunday.
It will be windy and mild for Monday with highs in the low to mid 60s and wind gusts around 30 mph.
Shower chances return by mid next week, with the best chance of rain occurring late Wednesday into Thursday.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 32.
Friday: Sunny and breezy. High 52.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 56.
CHICAGO (CBS) — As skies clear Thursday night, temperatures drop below freezing away from the lake.
The overnight low is 32.
Starting Friday, a steady southwest flow pulls warm air our way. Blocking high pressure dominates our weather picture, so our pattern stays quiet through the weekend.
The high for Friday is 52, Saturday 56, and Sunday 62.
Active weather returns by the middle of next week.
Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday… Fall Back!
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s another chilly start to the day with temperatures in the mid to low 20s for lows.
I’m sure this isn’t the coldest morning we will see this month with more than 3 weeks left, but temperatures are set to rebound as soon as this weekend.
Highs this weekend are expected to be in the 50s, even with chilly starts to the day both days.
Monday and Tuesday highs should hit the 60s!
Our next chance for rain comes on Tuesday night (slim) into Wednesday (scattered).
Almost everyone sees rain on Wednesday.
I think everyone does see rain on Thursday. Looking ahead, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center says we have a strong chance for being wetter than normal for the rest of the month.
While model data isn’t consistent right now, most data that I am seeing shows a pretty active week of rain (and some snow) beginning Wednesday of next week and going through next Friday.
CHICAGO (CBS)– A weekend warmup is ahead.
Friday starts off chilly, but sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s arrive by the afternoon.
The warming trend continues into the weekend as temperatures reach the 60s.
Central Standard Time begins Sunday.
Warmer weather hangs around at least through Tuesday
