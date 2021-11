Sofas are a huge investment. Not just because you're stuck with them for who knows how long, but they usually do take a big chunk out of your savings. Even those direct-to-consumer sofa brands that promise to sell you a better for less usually don't come cheaper than a grand. If you do enough digging online, however, you can find some super-cheap sofas that don't look super cheap. And lucky for you, we did the online digging so you didn't have to. Here are the best under-$500 sofas to shop online right now.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 6 DAYS AGO