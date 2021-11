Most mobility startups are hoping for an intermodal world in which e-scooter, ridehailing and carsharing replace private car ownership. The reality is different and mobility startups are struggling to keep the frequency of use and availability of vehicles in cities as high as possible. In this article, we analyze the root cause of the problem, derive the most important KPIs for mobility startups and show how to build a location analytics system for mobility startups with the simplest means with coding examples.

