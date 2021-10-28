CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball fields at Welles Park in Lincoln Square unusable due to grub infestation

By Anthony Ponce
Fox 32 Chicago
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - The nearly 1000 Little League Baseball games scheduled to be played at Welles Park this spring will have to either move somewhere else or not be played at all. "There's zero grass and it smelled terrible. It smelled like a zoo," said 13-year-old umpire Will McCaffrey, who umped a...

