Best Google Pixel 6 deals in October 2022

Google Pixel 6 deals are out in full force. The flagship devices can be purchased at a fraction of their original cost, thanks to today's deals which take hundreds off Google's phones. Plus, now that Pixel 7 preorders are live, Pixel 6 deals will remain cheap.

The Google Store, Verizon, and AT&T are just a few of the retailers with Pixel 6 promos. However, one of the best Pixel 6 deals comes from AT&T, which is offering up to $800 off Pixel 6 Pro with trade-in and eligible data plan .

As a reminder, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro can be purchased for $599.99 and $899.99, respectively. Make sure to check out our Google Pixel 6 review and Google Pixel 6 Pro review for our hands-on reviews of the new flagships. You can also buy the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro through Pixel Pass; we've broken down what is Pixel Pass and if it's worth it .

Also, make sure to check out our coverage of the best Google Pixel 6a deals .

Best Google Pixel 6 deals

Google Pixel 6 (128GB): $599 $199 @ Best Buy

The Google Pixel 6 is one of the best value phones on the market, and that goes double now you can get the phone for $400 off. With access to Android 12, smart photo editing features, and a stylish design, this is one of the best Android experiences you can get in a phone. This deal is available when you buy the phone and activate it with Verizon ($5.55/month for 36 months) or T-Mobile ($8.33/month for 24 months).

Google Pixel 6: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon is taking up to $700 off the Pixel 6 when you trade in your old phone and sign up for select unlimited data plans. That means you can get a Pixel for free after discount/trade-in. Plus, you'll get a $200 gift card when you switch from a competing carrier. In our Pixel 6 review , we called it the best Android experience for your money. View Deal

Pixel 6 deal: free $200 gift card @ Visible

Verizon-owned Visible is offering epic Pixel 6 deals right now. Simply purchase the Pixel 6a or Pixel 6 Pro, port your number to Visible, and you'll receive a free $200 gift card with the Pixel 6a or a $150 card with the Pixel 6 Pro. Gift card options include Best Buy, Sephora, Amazon, and more. View Deal

Pixel 6: was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is now offering some of the best Pixel 6 deals of the summer. Currently, you can get the Pixel 6 for just $499. In our Pixel 6 review , we called it the best Android experience for your money. View Deal

Google Pixel 6: $15/month + unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T is offering epic Pixel 6 deals right now. Currently, the carrier has the Pixel 6 available for $15/month with an eligible unlimited plan. This deal is available for new and existing members. View Deal

Unlocked Google Pixel 6: $599 $534 @ Amazon

Amazon has the unlocked Pixel 6 on sale for $534. That's the second-cheapest price we've seen for this unlocked model at Amazon. View Deal

Google Pixel 6: free w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon is offering the Pixel 6 for free when you open a new line with unlimited data. Plus, switch to Verizon and you'll get an extra $1,000 to help cover the cost of switching. View Deal

Google Pixel 6: $200 off @ Xfinity Mobile

Pixel 6 deals are coming to Xfinity Mobile. On November 10, new and existing customers who purchase an eligible 5G device (including any of the new Pixel 6 phones) will get $200 off. This deal will be valid through January 10, 2022. View Deal

Refurbished Google Pixel 6: $599 $434 @ Walmart

Walmart is offering the refurbished Pixel 6 for $434. The unlocked phone is in excellent condition with little to no light scratches, scuffs, and no blemishes. View Deal

Unlocked Pixel 6: from $599 @ Google

If you're looking for unlocked Pixel 6 deals — the Google Store has its flagship at list price from $599 (or $24.96/month over 24 months). View Deal

Google Pixel 6: free with trade-in @ T-Mobile

The Magenta network has the most aggressive Pixel 6 deals we've seen. Trade in an eligible device and sign up for T-Mobile's Magenta Max plan and you'll get a free Pixel 6 (up to $900 off). Don't want a Magenta Max plan? Sign up for any T-Mobile plan and you'll get up to $450 off. View Deal

Best Google Pixel 6 Pro deals

Pixel 6 Pro: free $200 gift card @ Visible

Verizon-owned Visible is offering epic Pixel 6 deals right now. Simply purchase the Pixel 6a or Pixel 6 Pro, port your number to Visible, and you'll receive a free $200 gift card. Gift card options include Best Buy, Sephora, Amazon, and more. View Deal

Google Pixel 6 Pro: up to $800 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T is also offering Pixel 6 Pro deals. Currently, the carrier is taking up to $800 off with an eligible trade-in. The deal is available for new and existing members. You must sign up for any AT&T unlimited plan to get this deal. View Deal

Google Pixel 6 Pro (128GB): $899 $399 @ Best Buy

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is now just $399, the lowest price ever for Google's flagship phone. If you want a phone with a big beautiful screen, one of the best cameras around, and a solid day's battery life, this is a phenomenal deal, even with the rumored Google Pixel 7 on the way. In our Google Pixel 6 Pro review , we called this phone the best Android camera phone you can buy. This deal is available when you buy the phone and activate it with Verizon ($11.11/month for 36 months) or T-Mobile ($16.66/month for 24 months). View Deal

Google Pixel 6 Pro: up to $800 off w/ unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon is taking up to $800 off when you purchase the phone and open a new line with any unlimited data plan. You'll need to make your purchase via a monthly installment plan. View Deal

Google Pixel 6 Pro (5G/128GB): $899 $699 @ Amazon

The flagship Google Pixel 6 Pro has dropped to a new all-time low price at Amazon: $699. This epic Android device packs a Google Tensor processor, 120Hz display, incredible camera array and a beautiful refreshed design. It's one of the best value smartphones on the market and thanks to this Amazon deal it's now an even better bargain. View Deal

Google Pixel 6 Pro: free with trade-in @ T-Mobile

The Un-carrier network is taking up to $900 off Pixel 6 Pro preorders when you trade in an eligible device and sign up for T-Mobile's Magenta Max plan. Don't want a Magenta Max plan? Sign up for any T-Mobile plan and you'll get up to $450 off. View Deal

Google Pixel 6 Pro: $200 off @ Xfinity Mobile

Pixel 6 Pro deals are coming to Xfinity Mobile. Starting on November 10, new and existing customers who purchase an eligible 5G device (including any of the new Pixel 6 phones) will get $200 off. This deal will be valid through January 10, 2022. View Deal

Unlocked Pixel 6 Pro: from $899 @ Google

If you're looking for an unlocked Pixel 6 Pro, the Google Store has its flagship from $899 (or $37.46/month over 24 months). There are no Pixel 6 Pro deals at Google at the moment. View Deal