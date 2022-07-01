Best Google Pixel 6 deals in July 2022

Google Pixel 6 deals are out in full force. The flagship devices can be purchased at a fraction of their original cost, thanks to today's deals which take hundreds off Google's phones.

The Google Store, Verizon, and AT&T are just a few of the retailers with Pixel 6 promos. However, one of the best Pixel 6 deals comes from AT&T, which is offering a free Pixel 6 with trade-in and eligible data plan .

As a reminder, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro can be purchased for $599.99 and $899.99, respectively. Make sure to check out our Google Pixel 6 review and Google Pixel 6 Pro review for our hands-on reviews of the new flagships. You can also buy the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro through Pixel Pass; we've broken down what is Pixel Pass and if it's worth it .

Also, make sure to check out our coverage of how to preorder the Google Pixel 6a .

Prime Day and Pixel 6 deals

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day will begin on July 12. In the past, we've seen noteworthy Prime Day deals on the unlocked Pixel 6 from Amazon. Other retailers could also offer competing discounts. Make sure to follow our coverage for the best Pixel deals of the season.

Best Google Pixel 6 deals

Google Pixel 6: free w/ new line + Unlimited @ Verizon

Currently at Verizon, buy a Pixel 6 with a new unlimited data plan and you'll get your phone for free. You'll need to make your purchase via monthly installments to get this deal. View Deal

Pixel 6 Pro deal: free $100 gift card @ Visible

Verizon-owned Visible is offering epic Pixel 6 deals right now. Simply purchase the Pixel 6 Pro, port your number to Visible, and you'll receive a free $100 gift card. Gift card options include Best Buy, Sephora, Amazon, and more. View Deal

Google Pixel 6: $10/month w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T is offering epic Pixel 6 deals right now. Currently, the carrier has the Pixel 6 available for $10/month when you trade-in an eligible device and choose select unlimited plans. This deal is available for new and existing members. View Deal

Google Pixel 6: free w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon is offering the Pixel 6 for free when you open a new line with unlimited data. Plus, switch to Verizon and you'll get an extra $1,000 to help cover the cost of switching. View Deal

Google Pixel 6: $200 off @ Xfinity Mobile

Pixel 6 deals are coming to Xfinity Mobile. On November 10, new and existing customers who purchase an eligible 5G device (including any of the new Pixel 6 phones) will get $200 off. This deal will be valid through January 10, 2022. View Deal

Refurbished Google Pixel 6: was $599 now $579 @ Walmart

Walmart is offering the refurbished Pixel 6 for $579. The unlocked phone is in excellent condition with little to no light scratches, scuffs, and no blemishes. View Deal

Pixel 6: up to $800 off @ Best Buy

Best Buy is now offering Pixel 6 deals of its own. The retailer is taking up to $800 off with your purchase of either the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro on AT&T or Verizon. View Deal

Unlocked Pixel 6: from $599 @ Google

If you're looking for unlocked Pixel 6 deals — the Google Store has its flagship at list price from $599 (or $24.96/month over 24 months). View Deal

Google Pixel 6: free with trade-in @ T-Mobile

The Magenta network has the most aggressive Pixel 6 deals we've seen. Trade in an eligible device and sign up for T-Mobile's Magenta Max plan and you'll get a free Pixel 6 (up to $900 off). Don't want a Magenta Max plan? Sign up for any T-Mobile plan and you'll get up to $450 off. View Deal

Best Google Pixel 6 Pro deals

Google Pixel 6 Pro: up to $800 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T is also offering Pixel 6 Pro deals. Currently, the carrier is taking up to $800 off with an eligible trade-in. The deal is available for new and existing members. You must sign up for any AT&T unlimited plan to get this deal. View Deal

Google Pixel 6 Pro: $5/ month w/ Unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon is offering the Pixel 6 Pro for just $5/month when you purchase the phone and open a new line with any unlimited data plan. You'll need to make your purchase via a monthly installment plan. View Deal

Google Pixel 6 Pro: free with trade-in @ T-Mobile

The Un-carrier network is taking up to $900 off Pixel 6 Pro preorders when you trade in an eligible device and sign up for T-Mobile's Magenta Max plan. Don't want a Magenta Max plan? Sign up for any T-Mobile plan and you'll get up to $450 off. View Deal

Google Pixel 6 Pro: $200 off @ Xfinity Mobile

Pixel 6 Pro deals are coming to Xfinity Mobile. Starting on November 10, new and existing customers who purchase an eligible 5G device (including any of the new Pixel 6 phones) will get $200 off. This deal will be valid through January 10, 2022. View Deal

Unlocked Pixel 6 Pro: from $899 @ Google

If you're looking for an unlocked Pixel 6 Pro, the Google Store has its flagship from $899 (or $37.46/month over 24 months). There are no Pixel 6 Pro deals at Google at the moment. View Deal

