INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts have bounced back after a disappointing start, winning three of their past four games to give their season a chance. If Indianapolis is going to make good on this run, though, the Colts need a win over a red-hot Tennessee Titans team that will be waiting at 1 p.m. in Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Indianapolis (3-4) already trails the Titans (5-2) by two games in the AFC South standings and lost the first meeting between the two teams; another loss would essentially end any hopes the Colts have of winning a division title this season.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO