It’s a rum and Coke kind of night. Pineda, Robinson, and Barco had some things to say after the match, and it doesn’t seem there was an Atlanta United player who was even partially accepting of the performance against Toronto on Saturday night. There isn’t much to say here other than the game already felt like a loss when Atlanta United was winning by only 1 goal against Toronto’s C team. Not being able to put away one of the many chances the team had is one problem, not being able to hold a lead is another. Both of these issues have to be fixed to even have a chance in the playoffs, but Gonzalo Pineda details that plenty in his post-match quotes.

MLS ・ 4 DAYS AGO