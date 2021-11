With Halloween just around the corner, spooky and fun Halloween events will be coming to local communities for people of all ages. The Springville Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual Children’s Halloween Parade on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 12 p.m. starting at the gazebo in Heritage Park in Springville. The event will feature a costume contest, prizes for best costumes and coffee for parents. Registration will be from 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., with the parade through Main Street starting at 12 p.m. followed by the costume contest judging. For more information, people can call 592-4746 or email springvillechamberdirector@gmai.com.

SPRINGVILLE, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO