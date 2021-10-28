Vibrant Stillwater reveals Quality of Life survey results

A majority of the people who recently participated in a quality of life survey for Vibrant Stillwater said they think the City of Stillwater is heading in the right direction, according to a report made at a town hall on Oct. 12. Provided

Vibrant Stillwater, a community coalition with the goal of developing a long-term vision for improving vitality and quality of life in Stillwater is starting its efforts by determining what residents think could accomplish that.

It recently commissioned a community survey and revealed the results at a town hall meeting held Oct. 12 with Vibrant Community Partners.

Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy conducted research calls to randomly selected registered voters living within the Stillwater school district.

The sample fairly reflects the demographic profile of registered voters in Stillwater with 95% accuracy, Mason-Dixon reported. But it said the margin for error increases when looking at subgroups by gender, income or race.

While the racial/ethnic make-up of the sample group aligned closely with recent U.S. Census data for Stillwater, respondents tended to be more educated and more than half of them reported incomes higher than Stillwater’s median, which is about $34,000.

Census statistics show 35.2% of Stillwater’s population living below the poverty line, almost three times the rate for the U.S.

People 65 and over made up 21.6% of the sample, compared to 9.2% of Stillwater’s population according to the census.

According to the survey, 69.4% of respondents think the City of Stillwater is headed on the right track, while 16.4% said it’s headed in the wrong track and 14.2% said they weren’t sure.

Provided

The COVID pandemic was cited as the most important issue facing the city by 34%, with traffic and roads in second place with 26%. The economy came in third with 11%.

Almost half said they think Stillwater’s economy will be about the same in five years, while 34.6% said they think it will be better and 11% said they think it will be better.

Provided

Personal job security wasn’t a concern for 43% of respondents while 21% were very concerned.

Ratings for quality of life factors like availability of outdoor spaces, public safety and crime, education and being able to get around with little traffic were more positive than negative with traffic getting the lowest ratings.

Provided

Available job opportunities, public transportation and affordable housing were seen less positively. Stillwater was seen as a good place to live, particularly people with families and retirees, but less so for young single people. It was not rated a good place to live for recent college graduates looking for jobs and people living below the poverty line.

The overall quality of life rating was 83% positive and 17% negative. More than half the respondents expected that to remain the same in the next five years.

Provided

A total of 36% said they or a family member were at least somewhat likely to move from Stillwater in the next five years, with poor job market listed as the reason by almost half of them.

Provided

The takeaways from the survey included improving on what is good in Stillwater, attracting and retaining young people, building a stronger economic environment for entrepreneurs, creating a vibrant downtown area and lifting up people who live below the poverty line.

Twitter: @mcharlesNP